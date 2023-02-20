Chime’s Proven AI Assistant Delivers nearly 95% Conversational Accuracy Fueling an Increase in Sales Ready Leads and Boosting Agent Productivity

Quality of AI-Human interactions consistently improved through built-in machine learning algorithms and dedicated training team

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies, an award-winning real estate tech innovator, today announced the overwhelming year over year success of its intuitive chatbot AI Assistant in helping increase agent productivity and boost conversion rates. Unlike simple AI solutions with limited capabilities, AI Assistant - launched in 2019 - is consistently improving from both machine learning algorithms and a professional training team, dedicated to reviewing thousands of real conversations and coaching the AI. Boasting more than 93% conversational accuracy, the chatbot’s ability to deliver high quality interactions is the result of Chime’s proven approach to consistently humanizing the AI and four years of strategic product development. Learn more about AI Assistant HERE.



As competition increases and market conditions evolve, agents are under intense pressure to attract, nurture, and convert leads more efficiently. Increasingly, agents understand the role of technology and specifically AI, to help them do so. In fact, according to a 2022 Technology Survey from the National Association of REALTORS®, more than 15% of agents believe that artificial intelligence tools will be very impactful in their business within the next 24 months.

In 2022, Chime reported a more than 46% increase in chatbot adoption among customers. According to long time Chime customer Adam Frank of eXp Realty, ““[Chime’s AI Assistant] is an unprecedented tool. There are other chatbots, but nothing else runs and works like AI Assistant does.” In the past year, AI Assistant increased daily messages by more than 322% and daily lead responses by more than 108%. This significant momentum was driven by Chime’s consistent coaching and humanizing of the chatbot. Unlike anything else on the market, AI Assistant is innately powered by machine learning and natural language processing technologies and consistently enhanced by a dedicated training team who regularly reviews the chatbot’s performance to train the AI and deliver the operational intelligence agents need to close deals.

Year over year, Chime continues to enhance the capabilities of AI Assistant to best serve the needs of agents and more tightly integrate into Chime’s robust sales acceleration platform. By automating and streamlining key processes right from the chatbot, agents are freed to focus on servicing their clients and delivering the essential human elements necessary for success in real estate. New features support the following:

- Directly schedule a showing based on lead’s availability, empowering the chatbot to serve as a true assistant to agents Listing Ads - Responds directly to listing ad questions in real-time to expedite sales process

“Four years ago, our forward-thinking product development team recognized the potential for AI to significantly impact the real estate industry and delivered a powerful and intuitive chatbot designed to help agents work smarter and not harder,” said Dave Carter, vice president, marketing, Chime. “Today, we are proud of the value AI Assistant offers our customers nationwide in attracting and converting leads for increased business. We will continue to prioritize humanizing our AI to deliver high quality interactions for the benefit of agents and consumers alike.”

