Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Turkish President Erdogan

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye today in Ankara. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to provide needed assistance to our NATO Ally Türkiye and extended condolences to all those who were impacted by the earthquakes. The two leaders also discussed supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression and emphasized the need to work more closely on bilateral issues, including defense, energy, trade, and collective security.