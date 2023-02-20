Data Center Accelerator Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 22.8% by 2030 | Qualcomm Technologies, Intel Corporation

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research from Coherent Market Insights, titled "Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030," offers a detailed analysis of the global Data Center Accelerator market. This research comprehensively covers the Data Center Accelerator market drivers, emerging trends, development opportunities, and market constraints that may impact the Data Center Accelerator 's dynamics. The report estimates the global Data Center Accelerator market size and examines the most major international competitors' recent strategic actions. The study evaluates the market volume over the expected time period. Every piece of data, including percentage share splits and breakdowns, is derived from secondary sources that have been cross-checked with primary sources twice.

According to Coherent Market Insights, The global data center accelerator market was valued at US$ 7,330 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 33,541 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.8% between 2022 and 2030.

Global Data Center Accelerator Market New Report 2023 is Spread Across [162 Pages] provides thorough data on the important variables driving the growth of the Data Center Accelerator market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment, regional market positions, segment and country growth opportunities, Key company profiles, SWOT, Porter's Five Forces models, product portfolio, and growth strategies.

Top Key Players Included:

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Xilinx Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Data Center Accelerator Market, By Processor Type

‣ CPU

‣ GPU

‣ FPGA

‣ ASIC

Global Data Center Accelerator Market, By Application

‣ High Performance Computing Accelerator

‣ Artificial Intelligence

‣ Other Applications

Regional Analysis:

◘ North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

◘ South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

◘ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Research Coverage:

The market research assessed the Data Center Accelerator market's size across many segments. Its objective is to evaluate the market's size and growth potential across a variety of areas, including region, organization size, deployment mode, and component. Together with company profiles, critical insights about their product and service offerings, current advancements, and crucial market strategies, the report also contains a competition analysis of the leading market competitors.

