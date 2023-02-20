Keeping Up with the Joneses: A Loveuary Black History Month Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Clinton Kelley Democratic (VCK) Women’s Club and The Gateway Community Association will host a conversation with Drs. Chris and Jerrilyn Jones, a fundraising event to aid revitalization efforts of the Hot Springs Gateway Community, including the Pleasant Street Historic District.
The event will take place at the Central Theater at 1008 Central Ave, Hot Springs, on February 28, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. when the dynamic doctor duo will discuss their careers, family, faith, and deep ties to Arkansas.
Dr. Chris Jones is a pastor, nuclear scientist, and former gubernatorial candidate who previously led the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub. Dr. Jerrilyn Jones is the UAMS Medical Director of Emergency Preparedness and a U.S. Airforce veteran who served in Afghanistan with the 75th Fighter Squadron during Operation Enduring Freedom. She was a first responder following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the civil unrest in Baltimore in 2015.
The evening will feature a moderated, open dialogue in which the Joneses will address questions submitted by the audience. The chat will provide an opportunity to get to know this Arkansas couple widely admired for their convictions and contributions.
The price of admission is $30, and tickets may be purchased at VCK Democratic Women.com/events or at the door. Current VCK members and those who join will enjoy complimentary admission. Refreshments will be provided with beverages available for purchase.
Karen Sparks
Karen Sparks
