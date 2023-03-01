"And the Winner Is..." AV-Comparatives is Celebrating Excellence at the Annual Awards Ceremony 2022/2023

INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives has rewarded security-software vendors whose products stood up to the cyber threats of 2022 for their achievements. After a two years break due to Covid, it is possible to host the award ceremony on-site and handing over the Vendors' awards in person.

As in previous years, major awards were for the best Windows security products in the Consumer Main-Test Series. This subjects consumer security products to several demanding tests, covering different protection scenarios, false positives, and system performance impacts.

The "Product of the Year Award "for the best overall results went to Bitdefender for its excellent performance in the 2022 Main-Test Series.

Avast, AVG and Kaspersky also achieved exceptional results in the year's tests, for which they were rewarded with "Top-Rated Product" awards.

Amongst the products tested by AV-Comparatives in 2022 were: security programs for Windows consumer devices, macOS and Android; EPP (endpoint protection) and EPR (endpoint prevention and response) products for enterprises; anti-phishing and parental control products. Overall, AV-Comparatives performed more tests than ever to keep up with the cybercriminals.

AV-Comparatives' test methodologies are designed to provide rigorous tests that emulate real-life scenarios. A certification by the Austrian test lab is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product.

Both the Consumer and Enterprise Main-Test Series consist of several different individual tests, providing an overall assessment of the product's capabilities. These were: Real-World Protection Test (protection against Internet-borne malware); Malware Protection Test (protection against malware on the local area network or external device); Advanced Threat Protection Test (protection against targeted attacks); Performance Test (impact on system speed); False Positives Test (number of false alarms).

The following vendors (in alphabetical order) received awards for their products in AV-Comparatives' tests of 2022:

Acronis; Avast; AVG; Avira; Bitdefender; Cisco; Crowdstrike; Cybereason; Elastic; ESET; Fortinet; G Data; K7; Kaspersky; Malwarebytes; McAfee; Microsoft; Norton; Palo Alto Networks; Panda; Securion; Sophos; TotalAV; Total Defense; Trellix; Trend Micro; VIPRE; VMware; WatchGuard.

AV-Comparatives provides freely accessible test results to individuals, news organizations and academic institutions. Please have a look at the related Blogpost for a direct link to the products and awards: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2022/

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.   

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
