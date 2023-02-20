Workshop helps Canadian firms understand more about Vietnamese market

VIETNAM, February 20 -

VANCOUVER — A workshop to help Canadian businesses better understand the Vietnamese market was held in both online and in-person format in Vancouver by the Việt Nam-Canada Business (VCB) Association late last week.

The event, part of a series of business and investment promotion activities between the two countries on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, attracted hundreds of Vietnamese-Canadian entrepreneurs who are eager to invest in the homeland.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Vancouver Nguyễn Quang Trung briefed participants on Việt Nam’s socio-economic development in recent times, saying that Việt Nam posted a GDP growth rate of 8.02 per cent in 2022 - the highest in the region as well as in the past 11 years.

Robert King from Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam) spoke about Việt Nam's tax policy, saying that Canadian companies can benefit from investment attraction policies and advantages brought by free trade agreements that Việt Nam has joined.

Trần Thu Quỳnh, head of the Việt Nam Trade Office in Canada, also mentioned Việt Nam’s advantages in attracting investment, including e-commerce. She affirmed that her agency will provide the best possible support for Canadian businesses in investing in Việt Nam.

Phạm Hải, country head of International Subsidiary Banking of HSBC Canada, and Boo Jock Chong, an Asia-Pacific market consultant of Felix Payment Systems Ltd, shared information on forms of non-cash payment, which will facilitate Canadian businesses’ investment in Việt Nam.

Notably, the presence of Vice Mayor of Vancouver Brian Montague at the event showed the Canadian side’s special attention to encouraging Canadian enterprises to expand their investment in Việt Nam.

According to Consul General Trung, the two nations have recorded a strong economic co-operation with two-way trade hitting 11 billion CAD (US$8 billion). Việt Nam has been the largest partner of Canada in ASEAN since 2015.

He spoke highly of the role played by the VCB Association in connecting and supporting the business communities of the two countries, even though the association has only been officially set up for nearly a year.

The formation of the association helps meet the Vietnamese and Canadian business communities’ needs to connect with and support each other during trade and investment activities, he said. — VNS