Doors Market projected to Reach US$ 118.2 Billion by 2025 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Doors Market size is projected to grow from USD 90.6 billion in 2020 to USD 118.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2025, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. A door is a movable structure that is used for entry and exit into a specific place. It helps in controlling access to enclosed spaces and allows light, ventilation, and noise to enter. It acts as barrier for entrance into a building. It is made up of wood, glass, metal, composite, and plastic. Doors are constructed in several designs, styles, and patterns such as swinging doors, sliding doors, folding doors, and overhead doors. These doors are widely used in the residential and non-residential sectors and vary in requirement and applications.

List of Key Players in Doors Market:

Assa Abloy (Sweden) Droma Kaba (Switzerland) Masonite (US) Andersen Corporation (US) Simpson Door Company (US) Jeld-Wen, Inc. (US), PGT (US) Fancy Doors & Mouldings (Canada) Cornerstone Building Brands (US) ARCAT (US) Lacantina Doors (US)

Other key players are Boon Edam (Netherlands), Pella Corporation (US), The Lyon & Billard Lumber Co. (US), Atrium (US), Fenesta (India), Corinthian Doors (Australia), Hormann (Germany), MI Windows and Doors, LLC (US), Novoferm Gmbh (Germany), Marvin (US), Viwintech Window & Door Inc. (US), Therma-Tru Corp. (US), OCM Industrial Doors (Italy) and others.

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Doors Market:

Drivers: Rapidly growing construction industry development Restraints: High purchase and installation expenses for environmentally friendly doors Opportunity: A rise in demand for replacement doors from renovation sector Challenge: Fluctuating cost of basic materials

Key Findings of the Study:

In terms of value, the wood segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by material type, during forecast period. Swinging doors is projected to fastest growing segment during the forecast period, during forecast period. Interior doors segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by product type, during the forecast period. Residential doors is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. New construction segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by mode of application, during the forecast period. APAC region accounts for highest market share and fastest growing region.

One of the major drivers of the doors market is the growth of construction industry. In addition, changing interior décor preferences of customers is considered a major driver of the market. Rising demand for residential units and non-residential constructions including offices, retail shops, and shopping complexes which are boosted because of the growing middle-class income and rising disposable income are major factors driving the doors market.

Based on material, the doors market has been segmented into wood, metal, plastic, glass, and composite. In 2019, wood is projected to be the largest segment in doors market. Wooden doors are aesthetically appealing; however, they are less thermally efficient, expensive, absorb moisture and easily rot which leads to high maintenance costs.

Based on mechanism, the doors market has been segmented into folding, sliding, swinging, overhead, and others. In 2019, swinging doors is the most popular mechanism used for door systems and contributing the largest share to the global doors systems market. These are more cost-effective and require lesser maintenance as compared to folding, revolving, and sliding doors.

Based on the product type, the doors market has been segmented into interior doors and exterior doors. In 2019, interior doors is the largest segment in doors market. These doors are lighter, thinner, and smaller in comparison to exterior doors. They are not soundproof or weatherproof as they do not include weather-stripping features. Changing lifestyles and growing expenditure on residential buildings drives the market for interior doors.

Based on the application, the doors market has been segmented into residential, and non-residential. In 2019, the residential segment dominated the doors market. This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovations and replacements. There is a rise in demand for green buildings, especially in the North American market as there are various regulations in place that make it obligatory to use sustainable and energy-efficient materials in both, commercial and residential buildings.

Based on the mode of application, the doors market has been segmented into aftermarket and new construction. In 2019, the new construction segment dominated the doors market. This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovation and remodeling. The demand for doors is expected to be driven by factors such as reduced noise, better comfort, and greater aesthetic appeal.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for doors market. The growth in demand for doors in the region can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. The demand for customized doors is growing rapidly in the region, owing to the high demand from the infrastructural sector for aesthetic appeal. As a result, the market has been positively impacted.

