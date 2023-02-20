Rising Prevalence of Hair Loss Drives Global Hair Transplant Market: An In-depth Analysis of Procedures, Regional Trends
Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) segment held a dominant position in 2022 and would continue to maintain the lead over the forecast period.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair transplant is a surgical procedure that involves taking hair from a part of the scalp where there is plenty of hair, typically the back or sides of the head, and transplanting it to an area where hair is thinning or balding, typically the top or front of the head. The transplanted hair follicles are carefully placed into tiny incisions made in the recipient area and left to grow naturally over time. The procedure can be done under local anesthesia and can take several hours depending on the extent of the transplant. The transplanted hair should start to grow within a few months and continue to grow for the rest of your life, providing a permanent solution to hair loss.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair transplant market generated $4.90 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $30.13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2031.
Alarming rise in the number of number of male population suffering from baldness, increase in the prevalence of alopecia, rise in development of technologies associated with hair transplantation and increase in initiative taken by government to develop healthcare infrastructure leads to the growth of hair transplant market.
𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?
Hair transplant is typically used to address hair loss in individuals with male or female pattern baldness, which is a genetic condition that causes hair follicles to shrink and eventually stop producing hair. Hair transplant can also be used to restore hair in individuals who have lost hair due to injury or burns. The procedure is most commonly used on the scalp, but it can also be used on other areas of the body where hair loss or thinning has occurred, such as the beard or eyebrows.
The hair transplant market is a part of the larger cosmetic surgery industry and is primarily driven by demand from individuals seeking solutions for hair loss or thinning. The market is segmented based on the type of hair transplant procedure, such as follicular unit transplantation (FUT) or follicular unit extraction (FUE), as well as the type of technology used, such as robotic-assisted procedures. The market is also segmented based on geography, with different regions experiencing different levels of demand and growth in the hair transplant industry. Other factors that impact the hair transplant market include advancements in technology, changes in regulatory frameworks, and the availability of skilled medical professionals.
𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:
The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global hair transplant market, owing to the occurrence of lockdown in various countries across the globe.
Lockdowns resulted in the cancellation or postponement of all sorts of non-essential surgical procedures due to the subsequent surge in the cases of COVID-19 in various countries.
Hair transplant procedures are non-emergency procedures that significantly hamper the revenue of hair transplant clinics. More and more healthcare professionals in hospitals and clinics were increasingly focussed on treating COVID-infected patients, which further decreased the demand for hair transplant procedures.
However, the market is expected to recoup soon.
𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:
Increasing prevalence of hair loss: Hair loss is a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide, particularly as they age. As the prevalence of hair loss continues to increase, demand for hair transplant procedures is likely to grow.
Technological advancements: Advancements in technology have led to the development of more sophisticated hair transplant techniques, such as robotic-assisted procedures and advanced imaging systems, which can improve the accuracy and effectiveness of the procedure.
Increasing disposable income: As the global economy continues to grow, more people are gaining access to disposable income, which can be spent on elective procedures such as hair transplant.
Rising awareness and social acceptance: There is a growing awareness of the benefits of hair transplant procedures, and social acceptance of cosmetic procedures has also increased in recent years, leading to a greater number of people seeking hair transplant procedures.
Regulatory frameworks: Regulations around hair transplant procedures can impact the market, with changes in regulations leading to changes in demand for the procedure.
Overall, the hair transplant market is likely to continue to grow as demand for effective hair loss treatments increases and technology continues to improve, but changes in factors such as economic conditions and regulatory frameworks may impact the market in the future.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.
North America accounted for a majority of the global hair transplant market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of hair transplant procedures, increase in number of approvals for advanced hair transplant procedure, presence of hair transplant industry, and advancements in healthcare sector in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to surge in number of male populations, rise in awareness among young population regarding hair transplant treatment, and growth in health care expenditures.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-
Bernstein Medical, Bosley, Dermamagnetica Clinic, GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd, Hair Club, Hair Doc, Hair Palace Clinic, Hair Restoration BlackRockHRBR, Hair sure transplant center, Hair Transplants of Florida, Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic, Hermest Hair Clinic (Innovator), Limmer Hair Transplant Center, Medical Hair Transplants & Aesthetics, SPRINGS Hair Restoration, Venus Concept, vinci hair clinic/
