GOYA FOODS SENDS AID TO THE PEOPLE OF EAST PALESTINE AND SURROUNDING AREAS. YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, through its Goya Gives global initiative, is sending ready-to-serve Goya food and beverages to the people of East Palestine and surrounding areas in response to the Ohio train derailment. 

"The impact of this disaster is devastating on both the community and the environment. East Palestine has been treated like a forgotten town, and while this may be a small community, it is not a forgotten community by Goya. We are always present during moments of tragedy for all people in need," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

Goya products will be received and distributed with the help of Chaney Nezbeth, Executive Director of Way Station, a community resource for families and individuals in need. 

"Being able to offer the residents of East Palestine food and beverages options that don't require their tap water for preparation is something no one else had even thought of. The variety of items that Goya is providing is incredible and absolutely needed right now," said Chaney Nezbeth, Executive Director of Way Station.

Through Goya Gives, Goya is always at the forefront of natural disasters and humanitarian relief efforts, donating millions of pounds of food each year in the United States and worldwide. Most recently, Goya donated food to the people of Turkey and Syria. 

To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities worldwide. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com

