Watch a New Episode of Advancements on Saturday, February 25th

Tune in to Bloomberg at 8:00 PM ET to learn about the latest advances taking place across the globe.

JUPITER, Fla., Feb.20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce the broadcast of an upcoming episode, scheduled to air on Saturday, February 25th at 8:00 pm ET.

First, the show will uncover how innovations in immunotherapy are transforming cancer therapeutics and patient care. Viewers will learn about LumaBridge, an oncology clinical research organization committed to providing the guidance, attention, and flexibility needed to advance oncology therapies for the benefit of patients. Spectators will see how the company's deep knowledge and understanding of the intricate process of evaluating and testing novel agents is helping biopharma companies to progress cancer therapy.

Advancements will explore how technology is creating vertical articulation across grade levels to help administrators meet state mandates, while streamlining visibility structure for success in gaining equity for all students. With a look at Be GLAD®, a professional development organization in the area of language acquisition and literacy, viewers will learn how Project GLAD® is helping to transform teaching theory into practical teaching activities.

Discover how breakthroughs in the poultry industry are helping to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses in humans. Audiences will learn how the introduction of Biotech Vac – Salmonella in South America, provides poultry with immune protection against all mobile Salmonella species, and allows protection of multiple hosts from families of pathogens to stop the back-and-forth transmission between humans, animals, birds, fish, and more.

Finally, the show will explore how innovative tools and technologies, like artificial intelligence and machine learning, are helping organizations stay on top of their business. Audiences will learn how Ficus Analytics is using a combination of data visualization and artificial intelligence to help organizations streamline operations, so they can stay ahead of the curve.

"We look forward to sharing how technology is improving operations for a number of industries and organizations around the globe," said Dustin Schwarz, Director of Programming for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

