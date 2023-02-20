Dr Frank Mathias to join Oxford Biomedica as new CEO on 27 March 2023

Dr Mathias brings a wealth of experience in innovation, contract development and manufacturing to Oxford Biomedica

Stuart Henderson to take on newly created position of Vice Chair and Dame Kay Davies to become Senior Independent Director

Oxford, UK – 20 February 2023: Oxford, UK – Oxford Biomedica OXB, a leading gene and cell therapy group, today announces that Dr Frank Mathias will officially join Oxford Biomedica as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board member on Monday, 27th March 2023. His appointment was previously announced on 22nd November 2022.

Dr Frank Mathias joins Oxford Biomedica from Rentschler Biopharma SE ("Rentschler") where he has been CEO since 2016. He successfully transformed Rentschler into a leading global, full-service CDMO and transformed the financials of the business including a three-fold increase in revenue, while also improving efficiencies and profitability at an even faster rate.

Dr Roch Doliveux, Chair and Interim CEO of Oxford Biomedica, said: "We are extremely excited about the imminent arrival of Frank as our new CEO. Frank brings a wealth of experience in innovation, contract development and manufacturing to Oxford Biomedica and I feel, with Frank's new leadership, we are extremely well-positioned to deliver the growth and full potential of the company given our leading technology. As a viral vector leader, Oxford Biomedica is poised to build its position as a world-class, innovation-led CDMO delivering life-changing therapies to patients."

Dr Frank Mathias, incoming Chief Executive Officer, said: "I look forward to joining Oxford Biomedica and leading the Company in its mission to deliver innovative services to biopharma customers, enabling them to discover and deliver therapies that transform patients' lives. Oxford Biomedica has a clear vision for the future, and I believe it has great potential to become the leader in the viral vector CDMO market. I firmly believe in the Company's strategy for growth and am excited to start working towards our goal to deliver products to patients as quickly as possible."

In addition, Oxford Biomedica announces two changes to its Board, both of which will also take effect on 27th March 2023. Stuart Henderson will become Vice Chair, a newly created position which replaces the previously combined role of Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, the position Stuart has filled since June 2020. Professor Dame Kay Davies will assume the role of Senior Independent Director, following her appointment as a Non-Executive Director in March 2021.





