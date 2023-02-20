CCIG expands Texas footprint with acquisition of Cairn Advisors

The leading risk management and insurance solution provider plans to grow its employee benefits offerings with the purchase of the Austin, Texas-based firm

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCIG, a leader in risk management and insurance solutions for business and individual clients nationwide, announced today the acquisition of an employee benefits firm, Cairn Advisors, LLC. The move extends CCIG's reach in Austin, Texas and reinforces its expected 20% organic growth trajectory in 2023.

"This acquisition enhances our ability to serve more clients across the Southwest region, underscoring our strategic expansion, with a focus on employee benefits," said CCIG Chief Operating Officer JB Richardson. "The Cairn Advisors team shares our passion for creating personalized, forward-thinking insurance solutions, and we are thrilled to leverage their expertise for our current and future clients."

CCIG, a rapidly growing insurance brokerage firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado, opened a new office in Austin in 2021. With this acquisition, CCIG will enhance Cairn Advisors' client services and consolidate operations into CCIG's new west Austin location.

Cairn Advisors co-founders Taylor Rogers and Rich Hejny will continue driving significant growth and employee benefit s services in Texas. The Cairn Advisors team mirrors CCIG's dedication to tailored customer experiences, seamlessly blending the company's goal of delivering the resources and products of a large firm with the customization of a boutique approach.

About Taylor Rogers : Rogers' background in finance and insurance enables him to build comprehensive employee benefits programs that allow organizations to retain employees and attract top talent. He is passionate about helping companies make the strongest decisions in sourcing, funding, and structuring their healthcare programs.

About Rich Hejny : Hejny brings more than a decade of insurance experience, having worked for a national health insurance carrier and a third-party administrator before co-founding Cairn Advisors. By demonstrating that controlling healthcare costs and offering robust healthcare plans don't have to be mutually exclusive, he helps organizations create plans to meet their unique needs.

"We are thrilled to join the CCIG team as we continue to rapidly expand our employee benefits practice," Rogers said. "CCIG's curious approach aligns with our vision for how to best serve our clients. The culture aligns with what we believe is critical to building a great business and we look forward to a bright future together."

CCIG's extraordinary organic growth has earned the firm a coveted spot as a Top 100 Broker in the U.S., and recognition as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. The Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America named CCIG the "Best Practices" Insurance Broker nine years in a row, and CCIG has received multiple Denver Top Workplace awards.

For more information about CCIG and its leadership team, visit https://thinkccig.com.

About CCIG

Since 1985, CCIG is a fiercely independent, rapidly growing insurance brokerage, delivering risk management and insurance solutions to their clients. They represent clients nationally and have offices in Denver, CO and Austin, TX. Living up to their "curious broker" philosophy, their Advisors are relentlessly focused on understanding the needs and evolving landscape within their respective industry verticals. CCIG has an award-winning culture, being named Max Performer of the Year and a "Best Practices" Insurance Broker by The Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America. CCIG lives by the acronym of RISE: Relationships, Innovation, Strategy, Excellence, and this is the foundation on which all decisions are made.

