Proventus Global Energy: Visit us at PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 7527N

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - Visit Proventus Global Energy at Booth #7527N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Proventus Global Energy, a Canadian company specializing in power quality and DC microgrid solutions, has announced an agreement to install the world's-largest power quality system (DVR) at a North American industrial site. This implementation will prevent this company from experiencing any further unscheduled production stoppages (and losses) that were caused by micro voltage outages. PG's turnkey solutions offer engineering, implementation, and maintenance services to solve power quality and disruption issues that cause equipment, machinery and production lines to stop working.

In addition, Proventus Global's DC microgrid solutions provide green electricity to production/industrial sites, addressing grid constraint, capacity and reliability issues and create carbon credits. Proventus Global Energy offers financed solutions, including energy-as-a-service, to the mining sector, providing a Canadian-made solution to all site/plant power issues.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

