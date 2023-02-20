Global Air Purifier Market Report 2022: Increasing Applications of Air Purifiers Boosts Demand

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Purifier Market, By Type, By Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air purifier market held a market value of USD 10,502.2 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 24,249.1 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The market volume was estimated to be 28,957.3 million units in 2021, and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.4% over the anticipated period.

The market is anticipated to be driven by rising airborne illnesses and rising urban pollution levels. In addition, greater health consciousness is anticipated to support market expansion, along with an improving standard of life and rising disposable income. increasing cold chain industry as well as the high adoption of air purifiers.

In addition to that, the rising investment in strategic moves is likely to fuel the market growth. The market is anticipated to reach USD 24,249.1 million by 2030. Moreover, the key market players are actively involved in strategic initiatives, including collaborations, product launches, and joint ventures. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market for air purifier is anticipated to be the fastest growing region owing to the increasing demand of air purifier in these countries. The market is segmented based on type, application.

In the coming years, a number of variables, including shifting lifestyle preferences, declining indoor air quality, rising health concerns, and growing consumer knowledge of the advantages of air purifiers, are projected to propel market expansion. Air purifiers' widespread acceptance, however, is anticipated to be constrained by their high adoption and maintenance costs.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing Applications of Air Purifiers

Hospitals, workplaces, hotels, schools, theatres, malls, conference centres, and other leisure facilities are among the commercial settings where air purifiers are used. Hotels and restaurants utilise air purifiers with activated carbon and HEPA to remove smoke, odour, and airborne particles from the air, enhancing the quality of the air in the spaces.

In order to maintain indoor air quality for both patients and staff working in these facilities, allergens, airborne pathogens, and odour are removed from the air using air purifiers in dentistry and medical laboratories, veterinary hospitals, boarding kennels, animal kennels, clinics, and hospitals. As a result of air purifiers' capacity to slow the transmission of infectious diseases, their demand has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic at numerous healthcare institutions throughout the world.

The food and beverage, printing, power generation, chemical, petrochemical, and manufacturing sectors all employ ir purifiers. Weld smoke, asbestos, construction dust, and other particles that are hazardous to workers and destructive to the environment if not handled are eliminated with the aid of air purifiers. In order to clean up the air inside of homes of pollutants, air purifiers are used. The use of air purifiers in home settings has increased as people are becoming more aware of the dangers that VOCs, smoking particles, and other particulate matter pose to human health. Additionally, individuals have stayed at home as a result of the containment measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. As a result, the demand for air purifiers in residential applications has increased.

Segments Overview:

The global air purifier market is segmented into type, application.

By Type

HEPA

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Cold Catalyst

Dehumidifier

Ozonizer

The HEPA segment held more than 30% of the market share in 2021.

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

The commercial segment is expected to cross the mark of USD 10,502.2 million by 2025.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific market for air purifier held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021, with a revenue of USD 10,984.3 million, with a growth rate of 11.6% over the forecast period. The rising product launches aid the regional growth. For instance, in January 2022, Panasonic revealed a floor-standing air purifier that uses its proprietary nanoeX technology. The purifier filters unwanted pollutants entering the home and lowers undesired particles already present inside to provide the best indoor air quality for Australians.

Competitive Landscape

The chief ten players in the market hold approximately 70% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, to sustain in the industry. For instance, in February 2022, WhisperAir Repair spot air purifier was introduced by Panasonic, a prominent producer of ventilation and healthy indoor living solutions to the building industry. The appliance is a small, ductless ceiling-mount air purifier that requires no maintenance and is simple to install. The WhisperAir Repair is portable and made to maintain healthy home air quality.

