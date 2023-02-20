Luxury Skincare Brand COSMEDIX Launches New Prep & Reset Dual-Sided Lactic Acid Exfoliating Pads

Clean and clinical skincare brand COSMEDIX has announced the exciting new launch of their latest product—the Prep & Reset Dual-Sided Lactic Acid Exfoliating Pads.

Clean and clinical skincare brand COSMEDIX has announced the exciting new launch of their latest product—the Prep & Reset Dual-Sided Lactic Acid Exfoliating Pads. These exfoliating pads help to prep, exfoliate, and smooth while also helping to protect the skin from environmental stressors. Prep & Reset fills a gap in the extensive product lineup as this is the only single-use exfoliating pad currently offered on the luxury brands website.

"The Cosmedix team is excited about the Prep & Reset launch!" says Christine Jackson, Vice President of Brand at Cosmedix. - "We are delivering one product that is doing two jobs to help the skin become smoother and more hydrated. Each dual-sided pad contains a specially formulated serum that will help exfoliate and replenish the skin! Plus, the benefits from these serum-infused pads have lasting effects so that you do not have to use them daily but rather about three times per week depending on your skin type!"

The Dual-Sided Lactic Acid Exfoliating Pads gently exfoliate away dead skin while replenishing the skin's moisture barrier for a smoother, brighter-looking complexion. The 2-in-1 pads help to prep the skin for serums and moisturizers while sloughing away impurities. The age-defying acids help to exfoliate and lift away dead skin to reveal a smoother, more moisturized complexion as it smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Formulated with a resurfacing mix of acids including Phytic, Lactic, Gluconic and Kojic Acids, the pads gently exfoliate and moisturize for a smoother-looking complexion. Along with a mix of age-defying acids, Prep & Reset is also formulated with Niacinamide and Carica Papaya Fruit Extract to help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while also naturally exfoliating to help brighten the appearance of skin.

"Enzymes are a great choice for those with sensitive skin because they provide a gentler way to exfoliate and brighten the skin," says board-certified New York-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King. "This formulation also includes Lactic Acid, which is an Alpha Hydroxy Acid with humectant properties so it can hydrate as it exfoliates. This makes it a good choice for exfoliation for more sensitive skin types. For more intense exfoliation, use the textured side with light pressure."

To use these Exfoliating Facial Pads, apply to clean, dry skin avoiding the eye area. Apply the smooth side of the pad over the face and neck in a circular motion to prep skin for serums and moisturizer, and the textured side of the pad for a more intense exfoliation. Wait 10-15 minutes, then remove with tepid water. It is recommended to use Prep & Reset three times a week as tolerated. Each pack includes 25 individual pads and is suitable for all skin types.

As always, the Prep & Reset pads exclude Parabens, Petrolatum, Mineral Oil, PEGs, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycolic Acid, Formaldehyde Donors, artificial dyes, fragrances, and is 100% cruelty free.

About COSMEDIX

COSMEDIX was founded in 1999 with the mission to create potent, yet gentle skincare. Since their inception, the professional skincare brand has served some of the world's finest spas, aestheticians, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons. With an expansive skincare product mix and supercharged spa offerings, the full-spectrum product line consists of facials, treatments, metabolic peels, and at-home regimens. For more information on COSMEDIX, visit cosmedix.com

