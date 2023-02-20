Millionaire to Homeless, Author Shares His Journey to Recovery in New Book

Author illustrates how an ongoing, loving relationship with God can overcome any addiction

MEDIA, Pa., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Caleb Berd had a complete turnaround in his life. He went from successful businessman to homeless, losing everything to the streets of Austin, Texas. The cause was alcohol addiction. The answer, Berd said, was establishing a relationship with God. Now sober and embarking on a new journey of helping others, he is ready to share his story in, "Raking the Seaweed: A True Story of God's Pursuit of Me."

At his lowest, Berd was accepted to a Christian Ministry and completed a regeneration program where he developed a relationship with God. During his stay there, Berd began to heal. He learned to love himself by putting God first, slowly building a foundation of self-worth, confidence, and grace, replacing his "brokenness."

"I was alone and broken," said Berd. "It wasn't until I found myself alone with God that I could see my worth. As I began nurturing my relationship with him, I learned to heal and see that my value was not from my success, my home, or the fancy cars I once had, it was from God's love and his grace for a man filled with emptiness.

Ten months later, Berd came out sober and excited to start a new life and journey of helping others. He hopes his story will offer readers the perspective, encouragement, and faith needed to overcome their struggle with any addiction, legal or not.

"The world we live in can be difficult, uncertain, and fearful," said Berd. "I wrote this book from a position of love and hope; a hopeful pursuit to show readers how to see life as a blessing, given by God, and that they are never alone."

"Raking The Seaweed: A true story of God's Pursuit of me."

By Caleb Berd

ISBN: 9798765228708 (softcover); 9798765228715 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Born in Philadelphia, author Caleb Berd graduated from Penn State University in 1979 with a bachelor's degree in Horticulture. After graduation, he worked in the nursery industry for six years until a back injury forced a career change to flexible packaging sales. In 1993, he started his own company and became very successful. However, he began to develop an alcohol addiction leading him and his wife to divorce, in 2005, and his two daughters moved away to live with their mother in Texas. Brokenhearted, Berd moved to Texas to be closer to his daughters. After becoming homeless on the streets of Austin, Berd was placed at a Christian Ministry. Today, he is sober and ready to share his story in his new book. To learn more, please visit: https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/832809-raking-the-seaweed.

