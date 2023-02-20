Berberine Supplements Market is estimated to be worth US$ 2.1 Billion by 2033-end, Exclusive Report by Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Berberine Supplements Market revenues were estimated at US$ 885 Million in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a US$ 2.1 Billion revenue. The capsule form of Berberine Supplements is expected to grow with a projected CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2033.



Berberine Supplements help to maintain healthy blood sugar and total cholesterol levels. Unlike other prescribed drugs, it provides long-term results. Berberine Supplements exhibit considerable pharmacological advantages, including anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, anti-viral, and anti-inflammatory effects. It is mainly used in the treatment of hypertension and obesity-related diseases.

In a clinical trial, participants were divided into two groups, wherein one group was instructed to take berberine supplements and another group to take a placebo. The ones who took berberine supplements were observed to have better heart functioning than the other group who took the placebo. Thus berberine supplements have benefits in reducing heart-related problems as it helps to increase the blood flow in the body and control blood pressure.

Obesity impacted 770 million people worldwide in 2020, becoming a serious health concern. According to one study, berberine has an antioxidant component that lowers obesity. Berberine supplements are beneficial to lower the lipid compound which results in effective weight loss.

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes is one of the prominent reasons behind people's death. Due to diabetes, over one million people have died globally in 2019 while about 422 million people are suffering from this disease. The health benefits of berberine supplements in controlling sugar levels will lead to an increase in its demand in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings Key players in the

Horbaach

Thorne

Toniiq

Now Foods

Solaray

Zhou Nutrition

Swanson Health

Amazing Nutrition

Dr Martins Nutrition

Sunergetic

Best Naturals

A few of the recent developments in the Berberine Supplements Market are:

In January 2023, Botanic Healthcare which is a prominent manufacturing company of Berberine extract in the United States expanded its business in Bangalore. The reason behind this expansion is to lead their vision towards more herbal products and to become a significant supplier and manufacturer in the pharmaceutical sector.

which is a prominent manufacturing company of Berberine extract in the United States expanded its business in Bangalore. The reason behind this expansion is to lead their vision towards more herbal products and to become a significant supplier and manufacturer in the pharmaceutical sector. In December 2022, MD Logic extended its partnership with Melanie Avalon who is a well-known health influencer, and introduced a new product on Berberine. Because of the partnership MD logic's existing portfolio of products is expected to enhance and their customer association is expected to help the sales of Melanie Avalon's products.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Berberine Supplements Market, presenting historical market data (from 2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Berberine Supplements Market

by Form (Caplet, Capsule, Liquid, Powder, Softgel, Tablet),

(Caplet, Capsule, Liquid, Powder, Softgel, Tablet), by Sales Channel (Online Sales and Retail Sales),

(Online Sales and Retail Sales), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) from 2023 to 2033.

