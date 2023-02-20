Recombinant Protein Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Approvals of Biologics License Applications Boosts Sector
Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recombinant Protein Market, by Product Type, by Expression System, by Application, by End User, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recombinant protein is a protein encoded by recombinant DNA cloned into an expression vector that supports gene expression and translation of messenger RNA. Modification of genes by recombinant DNA techniques can result in the expression of mutant proteins. Recombinant proteins are engineered forms of natural proteins that are produced in a variety of ways to increase protein production, alter genetic sequences, and produce useful commodities.
Many recombinant proteins require and provide post-translational modifications such as glycosylation, which are only available in eukaryotic, yeast, mammalian and insect cell culture systems. HEK293-derived cell lines are used for transient protein production. Currently, most recombinant therapeutic proteins are produced in mammalian cells due to their ability to produce high quality proteins similar to those in nature. In addition, many approved recombinant therapeutic proteins have been produced in E. coli due to well-characterized genetics, rapid growth, and high-yield production.
Market Dynamics:
The company is focused on adopting strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations to gain strong foothold in the global market. For instance, in December, 2021, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. acquired PeproTech, Inc., which is a developer and manufacturer of recombinant proteins. This acquisition will help Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. to strengthen its recombinant proteins portfolio.
The increasing approvals for biologics license applications of recombinant hormones from regulatory bodies is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Pfizer Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology Company, and OPKO Health, Inc., a biotechnology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for somatrogon. Somatrogon is an investigational once-weekly long-acting recombinant human growth hormone for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in pediatric patients.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global recombinant protein market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global recombinant protein market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies Key companies covered as a part of this study include Merck KGaA, OriGene Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Feldan Therapeutics, ACROBiosystems, Abcam plc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., SOL GROUP, Proteintech Group, Inc, Planet Biotechnology, Inc., INFINITE ENZYMES, INC., ORF Genetics, GenScript, BTL Biotechno Labs Pvt Ltd., Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd., BPS Bioscience, Inc., Sino Biological, Cape Bio Pharms, Abnova Corporation, GeNext Genomics.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global recombinant protein market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global recombinant protein market.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|270
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2808.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6691.4 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Recombinant Protein Market, By Product Type:
- Antibodies
- Antigens
- Enzymes
- Hormones
- Others
Global Recombinant Protein Market, By Expression System:
Global Recombinant Protein Market By Application:
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Research Application
- Therapeutic Use
- Diagnostics
- Others
Global Recombinant Protein Market By End User:
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Academic and Research Institute
- Contract Research Organization
- Others
Global Recombinant Protein Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Merck KGaA
- OriGene Technologies, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Feldan Therapeutics
- ACROBiosystems
- Abcam plc.
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- SOL GROUP
- Proteintech Group,Inc
- Planet Biotechnology, Inc.
- INFINITE ENZYMES, INC.
- ORF Genetics
- GenScript
- BTL Biotechno Labs Pvt Ltd.
- Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.
- BPS Bioscience, Inc.
- Sino Biological
- Cape Bio Pharms
- Abnova Corporation
- GeNext Genomics
