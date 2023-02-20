Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Penetration of the Internet of Things Boosts Growth

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices Market, By Type, by Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global haptic technology mobile devices market was valued at US$ 2,670 Mn in 2021.

Market Dynamics:

The adoption of innovative haptic technology by users is the major factor that is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing penetration of the internet of things (IoT), increased demand for smartphones and tablets in the market.

The haptic technology is mainly used in consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets, which enhance consumer experiences by using VR applications in real time.

Rising demand for mobile devices and smart wearables from countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to drive the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing demand for sensory experiences is a significant factor that is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The adoption of haptic technology is helpful in human and computer interactions in the real time. Haptic technologies use advanced actuators and sensors. Haptic sensing technologies is more superior compared to other sensing technologies that are limited to only vision and audio.

This technology deliver high touch sensations when consumers use these electronic devices and experiences a virtual experience. These new haptic technology provide haptic feedback, which uses advanced vibration to convey information to the users as compared to the conventional touch screen who does not provide any feedback functions. Thus, increasing demand for haptic technology is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global haptic technology for mobile devices market and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the global haptic technology for mobile devices market based on the following parameters - regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global haptic technology for mobile devices market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global haptic technology for mobile devices market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2670 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12186.96 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices Market, By Type:

Actuators

Drivers and Controllers

Software

Others

Global Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices Market, By Application:

Smart phones

Tablets

Others

Global Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Immersion

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Precision Microdrives Limited

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

AAC Technologies

Analog Devices, Inc.

ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Methode Electronics

NIDEC COPAL ELECTRONICS

SMK ELECTRONICS CORPORATION U.S.A

Visteon Corporation

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Synaptics Incorporated

Apple Inc.

Samsung

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ek9mb-technology?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900