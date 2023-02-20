Polyethylene Glycol Market is Expected to Reach the Valuation of USD 8,025.05 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Opportunity Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global polyethylene glycol market is expected to reach the value of USD 8,025.05 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Polyethylene Glycol Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global polyethylene glycol market is expected to reach a value of USD 8,025.05 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

PEG or polyethylene glycol is a polymeric material composed of ethylene oxide and water as monomers which are not only hydrophilic but also biocompatible. However, it is a synthetic molecule synthesized by polymerizing ethylene oxide where a ring-opening takes place. As it is composed of water and ethylene oxide, it finds innumerable applications in industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to construction.

Polyethylene glycols are made reactive by the replacement of the terminal hydroxyl group with several reactive functional groups such as thiols, carboxyl groups, N-hydroxysuccinimide esters azides, or reactive alkyne groups, which initiate the formation of crosslinks. It is conjugation chemistry, which plays a major role in their synthesis and depending on the attached functional group, different conditions and methods are chosen. For instance, acrylate-terminated polyethylene glycols could undergo rapid reaction under mild reaction conditions. It is colorless, low-toxic, non-irritating in nature, and has very high biocompatibility. It is widely used as an anti-foaming agent, lubricant, dispersive agent, and laxative. It is applicable to a variety of industries, such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, building and construction, personal care, and cosmetics.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, EA Pharma Co., Ltd. announced the launch of MOVICOL® HD, A new dosage form added to polyethylene glycol chronic constipation treatment for the first time in Japan. The MOVICOL® HD is a high dose formulation of existing "MOVICOL® LD", the first polyethylene glycol indicated for the treatment of chronic constipation.

In October 2021, Camber consumer care introduced 4 new over-the-counter items, including Polyethylene Glycol Powder. The company now provides generic OTC medications in a range of strengths and dosages for allergy, pain, and gastrointestinal relief, benefiting a wide range of patients.

Fundamental Aim of Polyethylene Glycol Market Report

In the Polyethylene Glycol market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Polyethylene Glycol Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Polyethylene Glycol Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Polyethylene Glycol Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Polyethylene Glycol manufacturers

Some of the major players operating in the polyethylene glycol market are

SABIC,

Dow,

BASF SE,

Merck KGaA,

INEOS,

Croda International Plc,

Clariant,

India Glycols Limited,

Pro Chem, Inc.,

GFS Chemicals, Inc,

Liaoning Oxiranchem Inc.,

Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.,

LOTTE Chemical Corporation,

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.,

Noah Chemicals, and

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

Opportunities:

Production of polyethylene glycol- 400 for eye drop applications

Polyethylene glycol-400 is a clear and colorless liquid mainly derived from petroleum possessing the characteristic of a standard petroleum polyethylene glycol. The shelf life of these eye drops is one year when stored in a cool and well-ventilated space.

Polyethylene glycol-400 is a low molecular weight compound with less toxicity. It is very hydrophilic, which makes it useful in drug formulations. Its major application lies as an ophthalmic solution, which is generally used for the treatment of burning, discomfort, or dryness of eyes. There are various names, such as blink gel tears, blink tears, or vision true tear liquids, for eye drop solutions that contain the same compound

Key Market Segments Covered in Polyethylene Glycol Industry Research

Grade

PEG 200

PEG 300

PEG 400

PEG 600

PEG 1000

PEG 3350

PEG 4000

PEG 6000

PEG 8000

PEG 10000

PEG 20000

Form

Opaque Liquid,

White Waxy Solid

Flakes/ Powder

Packaging Size

Plastic Bottles

Drums Bags

Application

Healthcare

Building and Construction

Industrial

Cosmetics/Personal Care

Key Growth Drivers:

Growing demand for medicines

Drug discovery is a tedious process that takes many years. Research and development towards creating new innovative pharmaceuticals are becoming important due to the increased number of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the entry of generic competitors in the future market.

The pharmaceutical industry is growing globally at an increased rate, with 'Pfizer medicine having the highest sales rate in the market. Pfizer's research and development department also predicted that the main research is attributed towards oncologic and pain killer drugs, lipid regulators, antidiabetics, respiratory agents, and others, with the United States showing the highest revenue growth.

In the evaluation of the pharmacodynamics of candidate compounds, the metabolism of drugs plays a direct role. Polyethylene glycol acts as an inactive ingredient in the pharmaceutical industry, usually as a wetting and thickening agent in ointment and creams, and is used to add protective coatings tablets. Moreover, its use as an electrolyte solution for the examination of disorders and dysfunctionality in the colon of humans is well known.

Usage of PEGlycation technology in biotechnological and pharmaceutical applications

PEGylation is the technique of modification of biopharmaceuticals containing polyethylene glycol to enhance the pharmacological properties of the proteins and other large molecules in bio-therapeutic drugs. The technique elongates the period of the half-life of the parental drugs and enhances the aqueous solubility of drug substances.

The PEGylation of protein molecules involves the addition of PEG molecules to the protein structure, which changes its pharmacokinetic properties and reduces the immunogenicity of molecules that help prevent infections, specifically in cancer therapy. The technique involves the conjugation of protein molecules that prolongs the blood circulation of proteins with the reduction of immunogenicity. This is because certain groups of antibody, called Anti-PEG, in the immune system recognizes and binds to the molecules of polyethylene glycols. Anti-PEG antibodies are non-toxic in nature and cause no harm to human tissues.

Polyethylene Glycol Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the polyethylene glycol market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global polyethylene glycol market in terms of market share and revenue. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to strong market players and high demand for Asia-Pacific products in the global region

The region section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

RESTRAINTS/ CHALLENGES

Viscosity stability issues in PEG

Polyethylene glycol is a compound widely used in pharmaceutical formulations, including every variety of parental, topical, oral, rectal, and ophthalmic disorder preparations. Solid grades of Polyethylene glycol with the addition of liquid grade polyethylene glycol can be used in topical ointments and as ointment bases. Moreover, these Liquid polyethylene glycols are used as water-soluble solvents in soft gelatin capsules.

However, the adsorption of moisture by polyethylene glycol from the gelatin can sometimes lead to the hardening of the capsule shell, which alternately can affect the health of the patient consuming it.

Radical conclusions of the report:

Industry overview with a futuristic perspective

Analysis of production costs and analysis of the industrial chain

Full regional analysis

Benchmarking the competitive landscape

Market growth trends; current and emerging

Technological developments and products

Comprehensive coverage of market factors, restraints, opportunities, threats, limitations, and outlook for the Market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and ROI Analysis

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Polyethylene Glycol Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Polyethylene Glycol Market, By Grade Global Polyethylene Glycol Market, By Form Global Polyethylene Glycol Market, By Packaging Size Global Polyethylene Glycol Market, By Application Global Polyethylene Glycol Market, By Region Global Polyethylene Glycol Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

