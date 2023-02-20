Ultrasound Devices Market is Projected to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2028 | Allied Market Research

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global ultrasound devices market trends from 2020 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An ultrasound device is a medical imaging tool that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal structures of the body. Ultrasound is a non-invasive and safe procedure that allows doctors to visualize organs, tissues, and blood flow without the use of radiation or other potentially harmful procedures. The global ultrasound devices market size was valued at $8,475.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,535.5 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

During an ultrasound exam, a small handheld device called a transducer is placed on the skin over the area of interest. The transducer emits high-frequency sound waves into the body, which bounce off internal structures and are then detected by the transducer. These signals are then converted into images by a computer.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Konica Minolta Inc.

Esaote SpA

Fujifilm Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare and Toshiba Corporation

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Ultrasound Devices Market research to identify potential Ultrasound Devices Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Ultrasound Devices Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Ultrasound devices are commonly used in obstetrics to monitor the health of the fetus during pregnancy, as well as in other medical specialties, including cardiology, gastroenterology, and urology. Ultrasound can be used to diagnose a variety of conditions, such as gallstones, tumors, and blood clots, as well as to guide biopsies and other medical procedures.

Ultrasound is a relatively low-cost and widely available imaging technology that is considered safe and effective for patients of all ages.

The Ultrasound Devices Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Ultrasound Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

