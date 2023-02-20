Current Trends and Future Outlook of the Defibrillators Market: Analysis and Forecast | CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030

Defibrillators Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global defibrillator market generated $13.16 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $24.60 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

A defibrillator is a device that helps restart a person's heart if it stops beating normally. It does this by sending an electrical shock to the heart, which can restore the heart's normal rhythm. Defibrillators are commonly used in emergency situations when a person is experiencing a cardiac arrest, which is when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood effectively. The shock from the defibrillator can help to restart the heart and save a person's life. Defibrillators are often found in hospitals, ambulances, and public places such as airports and sports stadiums, and they can be used by trained professionals or sometimes by bystanders who are trained in basic life support.

Focus on installation of public access defibrillator (PAD) by the public and private organizations, development of advanced defibrillator devices, and increase in incidence of cardiac diseases drive the growth of the global defibrillator market. Moreover, rise in adoption of technologically advanced defibrillator devices and rise in demand for quality medical care supplement the growth. However, surge in pricing pressure on market players restrains the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in the next-generation external defibrillators to improve safety and effectiveness present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the purchasing capacities of hospitals, specifically small-scale hospitals, due to shift in focus toward buying resources to take care of patients infected with Covid-19. This led to canceled or postponed deals for defibrillators.

Many public and private organizations stopped or postponed the activities of installation of defibrillators at public places due to possibility of cross-contamination and lockdown measures implemented by governments.

𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐰𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

A control unit: This is the main part of the defibrillator that houses the controls and the display screen. It allows the user to monitor the patient's heart rhythm, select the appropriate energy level for the shock, and deliver the shock.

Defibrillation electrodes: These are the sticky pads that are placed on the patient's chest to deliver the electrical shock to the heart. They are connected to the control unit by cables and can either be external or implanted.

External defibrillators are the most commonly used type of defibrillator and are designed to be used outside of the body. They use adhesive electrodes that are placed on the patient's chest and are connected to the control unit by cables. Implantable defibrillators, on the other hand, are small devices that are surgically implanted inside the patient's chest and can monitor the heart's rhythm and deliver an electrical shock if necessary.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

Time to defibrillation: The time it takes to administer a shock is a critical factor in the success of defibrillation. The longer it takes to deliver a shock, the lower the chances of survival for the patient. Therefore, having quick access to a defibrillator and trained personnel who can use it is essential.

Quality of CPR: Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a critical intervention that can help to circulate blood and oxygen to the brain and other vital organs until a defibrillator can be used. High-quality CPR can improve the effectiveness of defibrillation and increase the chances of survival.

Device design and technology: Advances in defibrillator technology have led to the development of more compact, portable, and user-friendly devices. These devices can be used by a wider range of personnel, including non-medical professionals, and can be deployed in a variety of settings.

Training and education: Proper training and education on how to use a defibrillator are critical to its effectiveness. Individuals who are trained in basic life support (BLS) or advanced cardiac life support (ACLS) are better equipped to recognize cardiac arrest and use a defibrillator effectively.

Access to defibrillators: Having access to defibrillators in public places, workplaces, and homes can significantly increase the chances of survival from cardiac arrest. Widespread deployment of defibrillators can also help to reduce response times and increase the likelihood of a positive outcome.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Philips Healthcare

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Cardiac Science Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

