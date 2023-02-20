Supply Chain Management Market Exhibits 12.1% CAGR to Reach USD 47.29 Billion by 2029

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Supply Chain Management Market size is projected to reach USD 47.29 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

The Supply Chain Management Market Size was valued at USD 19.23 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 21.26 billion in 2022 to USD 47.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, "Supply Chain Management Market Forecast 2023-2029.

Key Industry Development:

Mount Franklin Foods, a manufacturer of products for food service, has chosen Infor's CloudSuite Food & Beverage solution, according to cloud computing company Infor. This solution assists the business in increasing operational effectiveness, fostering customer satisfaction, and controlling a more transparent supply chain.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 12.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 47.29 Billion Base Year 2021 Supply Chain Management Market Size in 2021 USD 19.23 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Module, Deployment, Enterprise, Industry Supply Chain Management Market Growth Drivers Inclination toward Technological Advancements and Investments to Drive the Growth of the Market Outsourcing the Manufacturing Operations and Procurement Processes to Different Geographic Locations Creates SCM Challenges





Key Takeaways



This trend has also increased competition between businesses that are trying to win the hearts of customers by offering them better products and services at an affordable price.

Companies are responsible for coordinating, communicating and collaborating with cross-border parties on manufacturing, warehousing and logistics.

Cloud adoption is being boosted by SMEs and businesses' increasing interest in cloud computing.

Drivers and Restraints:

The increasing popularity of e-commerce has had a significant impact on market growth. With businesses now able to sell their goods online, they have been able to expand their customer base, reaching a wider audience than ever before.

This trend has resulted in heightened competition between businesses, as they strive to retain their customers by providing high-quality goods and services at competitive prices.

To further enhance the customer experience, e-commerce platforms offer a range of payment options, including debit and credit cards, and streamlined return procedures to ensure customer satisfaction.

With these improvements, e-commerce has made shopping more convenient and accessible for consumers.

Regional Insights:

The North American market is experiencing a surge in growth driven by the increasing adoption of supply chain management (SCM) solutions. Leading companies in the region are focused on providing state-of-the-art solutions to their customers, which improve productivity and enhance customer satisfaction. In the Asia Pacific region, the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is expected in the foreseeable future, driven by rapidly changing industry verticals such as manufacturing, BFSI, and transportation & logistics.

The Europe SCM market is being propelled by significant growth in Industry 4.0 and IoT. According to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, 82% of large organizations are using SCM solutions due to the increasing need for efficient production process management and early adoption of automation.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Kinaxis (Canada)

SAP SE (Germany)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands)

Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (U.S)

Infor (U.S.)

o9 Solutions, Inc. (Texas)

Logility (U.S.)

GainSystems, Inc. (U.S.)





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Supply Chain Management Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Supply Chain Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Module (USD) Transportation Management System Warehouse Management System Sourcing and Procurement Manufacturing Inventory Management Software Others (Order Management, etc) By Deployment (USD) On-premise Cloud By Enterprise Size (USD) Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Industry (USD) Discrete Process Other By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Supply Chain Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Module (USD) Transportation Management System Warehouse Management System Sourcing and Procurement Manufacturing Inventory Management Software Others (Order Management, etc) By Deployment (USD) On-premise Cloud By Enterprise Size (USD) Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Industry (USD) Discrete Process Other By Country (USD) United States Canada Mexico

South America Supply Chain Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Module (USD) Transportation Management System Warehouse Management System Sourcing and Procurement Manufacturing Inventory Management Software Others (Order Management, etc) By Deployment (USD) On-premise Cloud By Enterprise Size (USD) Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Industry (USD) Discrete Process Other By Country (USD) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



TOC Continued…!

FAQ:

How big is the Supply Chain Management Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 21.26 billion in 2022 to USD 47.29 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

How big is Supply Chain Management Market in North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 6.39 Billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

