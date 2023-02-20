With 4.5% CAGR, Cable Blowing Machines Market Size Worth USD 105.12 Million by 2028 | Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Cable Blowing Machines Market Size was valued at USD 89.45 million in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% to USD 105.12 million by 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Plumettaz S.A (Switzerland), Condux International, Inc. (US), General Machine Products (KT) LLC (US), Fremco (Denmark), LANCIER CABLE GmbH (Germany), Stanleyay (India), SKYFIBER TECH (Turkey), Jakob Thaler (Germany), Upcom Telekomunikasyon (Turkey), NINGBO MARSHINE POWER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (China), and Others.

Cable Blowing Machines Market Overview:

The rapid increase in demand for fiber cable deployment, combined with the growing demand for high-rate bandwidth, is attributable to the rapid growth of cable-blowing equipment. Installations of fiber-cabling systems have risen in popularity during the last decade, owing to the numerous advantages this technology has over traditional cabling.

With the increased penetration of telecommunication infrastructure in North America, the usage of connected devices with improved connectivity is likely to rise, creating demand for cable-blowing equipment in the region.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Cable Blowing Machines market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.5% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Cable Blowing Machines market size was worth around US$ 89.45 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 105.12 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on power type, the Pneumatically powered cable blowing equipment held more than one-third of the market throughout the projected period.

Based on Cable Type, the fastest-growing category will be micro-ducts.

On the basis of region, the Europe will add the most value to the global cable blowing equipment market.

Competitive Players

Some of the main players in the global Cable Blowing Machines market include;

Plumettaz S.A (Switzerland)

Condux International, Inc. (US)

General Machine Products (KT) LLC (US)

Fremco (Denmark)

LANCIER CABLE GmbH (Germany)

Stanleyay (India)

SKYFIBER TECH (Turkey)

Jakob Thaler (Germany)

Upcom Telekomunikasyon (Turkey)

NINGBO MARSHINE POWER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (China)

Ningbo Huaxiang Dongfang Machinery and Tools of Power CO., Ltd. (China)

Genius Engineers (India)

Prayaag Technologies (India)

JETTING AB (Sweden)

Adishwar Tele-Networks Pvt Ltd (India)

Gabe's Construction (US)

KNET (South Korea)

Hexatronic Group (Sweden)

Anfkom (China)

Ningbo Eastern-Grid Power CO., LTD. (China)

Market Dynamics:

The rising deployment of data centers throughout the world is likely to promote the market expansion of fiber optic installation equipment such as cable blowing equipment. Fiber optic cable use is predicted to grow significantly over the forecast period, outpacing demand for existing technologies such as copper lines. As a result, market prospects for overhead cable laying and underground cable laying equipment, including cable blowing equipment, are likely to emerge.

The growing network of fiber optic cables is also predicted to boost demand for cable blowing machines used for after-sales services. The absence of needed technical knowledge and competent personnel for running various types of equipment is a fundamental constraint faced by market participants. Moreover, the various types of installation and service equipment used are particularly sensitive to hardware damage, which can result in breakdowns and increased costs.

Cable Blowing Machines Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 problem highlighted the significance of having basic digital skills in order to access information and services for the entire community. The increase in data traffic for supporting digital skills is controlled through data centers created specifically for healthcare and other human capital applications. To reach a specific population in the region, these data centers require high-speed and long-distance transmission. Due to COVID-19, the market had a very slight decrease in year-on-year growth as compared to previous years.

According to current business financials, the top eight companies in the cable blowing equipment industry saw a modest decrease in income generation as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. In 2021-2022, demand increased as various activities, such as semiconductor fabrication for the telecommunications sector and many similar stalled projects, were resumed.

Cable Blowing Machines Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of Power Type, over the forecast period, pneumatically powered cable blowing equipment accounted for more than one-third of the market. Fiber cable blowing machines come in handy in this circumstance since they assist in blowing fiber cables into HDPE pipes. Pneumatically powered cable blowing equipment uses pressured air to blow a cable into a conduit at a high velocity. The air supply should be dehumidified and filtered prior to cable blowing. Pneumatically powered cable blowing equipment is used to blast optical fibers, tiny coaxial and multipair cables, and other wires into a preinstalled duct. The technology is simple to use for cable installers and operators in winding courses. They are less expensive than hydraulically driven cable blowing devices.

In terms of Cable Type, the micro-duct category will increase at the fastest rate. The ongoing need to reduce the total cost of ownership and improve network flexibility and scalability, particularly in large Fiber to Home deployments, as well as the emerging deployment of the backbone and access network required to support 5G networks, are expected to drive the market for micro-duct for cable growth. Blown fiber micro cable systems have expanded and improved over the years, and the most recent air-blown cabling solutions and installation techniques match the needs of today's networks in almost every field. As a result, the micro-duct segment is expected to increase at a faster rate throughout the projection period.

Regional Dominance:

Europe will add the most value to the global cable blowing equipment market. Europe has a strong foundation for the manufacture, design, and research of established technologies, which are being used to help expand its semiconductor sector.

The growing adoption of connected and IoT devices, as well as increased investment in infrastructure development to enable 5G technology and data center applications, are driving the growth of the cable blowing equipment market in Europe. Due to the semiconductor industry's strategic relevance, it has always drawn political attention around the world.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cable Blowing Machines industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cable Blowing Machines Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cable Blowing Machines Industry?

What segments does the Cable Blowing Machines Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cable Blowing Machines Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 89.45 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 105.12 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Plumettaz S.A (Switzerland), Condux International, Inc. (US), General Machine Products (KT) LLC (US), Fremco (Denmark), LANCIER CABLE GmbH (Germany), Stanleyay (India), SKYFIBER TECH (Turkey), Jakob Thaler (Germany), Upcom Telekomunikasyon (Turkey), NINGBO MARSHINE POWER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (China), Ningbo Huaxiang Dongfang Machinery and Tools of Power CO., Ltd. (China), Genius Engineers (India), Prayaag Technologies (India), JETTING AB (Sweden), Adishwar Tele-Networks Pvt Ltd (India), Gabe's Construction (US), KNET (South Korea), Hexatronic Group (Sweden), Anfkom (China), Ningbo Eastern-Grid Power CO., LTD. (China), and Others Key Segment By Power Type, Cable Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The global Cable Blowing Machines market is segmented as follows:

By Power Type

Hydraulically Powered

Pneumatically Powered

Electric-driven

Drill-driven

By Cable Type

Micro-duct

Normal Duct

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Power Type, Cable Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

