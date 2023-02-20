US Bone Void Fillers Market Exhibits 6.5% CAGR to Hit USD 2.06 Billion by 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, The US Bone Void Fillers Market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.06 Billion by 2029, the market size was 1.17 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Pune, India, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US bone void fillers market size stood at USD 1.17 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to rise from USD 1.33 billion in 2022 to USD 2.06 billion by 2029, at 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, "US Bone Void Fillers Market, 2022-2029."

According to the study, bone void fillers have witnessed an increased demand due to surging injuries, fractures, and the prevalence of bone infections and bone tumors. Furthermore, stakeholders could invest in synthetic products to expand their penetration across the U.S. market.

Key Industry Development:

Biocomposites announced the U.S. launch of STIMULAN Rapid Cure 3cc, which can be used in targeting smaller voids in cases of trauma, foot and ankle, and reconstruction.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 6.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 2.06 Billion Base Year 2021 US Bone Void Fillers Market Size in 2021 USD 1.17 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 82

Key Takeaways

Synthetic bone void filling materials are being introduced to help the market expand.

For the major players preparing to expand their bone void filling material portfolios, the growing penetration of synthetic products bodes well.

In 2021, the market was dominated by the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers sector.

The two companies with the largest market shares were Stryker and Zimmer Biomet.





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Footfall of Synthetic Bone Void Filling Materials to Underpin Growth Potentials

The growing penetration of synthetic products has augured well for the major players gearing to boost their bone void filling material portfolios. Some factors, such as easy availability, high success rate, and little or no risk of contamination, could encourage product adoption. Ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals could be the major recipients of synthetic bone void filling materials. To illustrate, in February 2022, Orthofix Medical Inc. announced launching a synthetic bioactive bone graft solution called Opus BA. Prevailing trends suggest a robust strategic approach and trend for synthetic materials will bolster the US bone void fillers market growth. However, downsides, such as high cost and poor resorbability, of synthetic bone void fillers could impede the industry growth.

Segments:

Calcium Sulfate to Exhibit Notable Growth with Rising Popularity among Orthopedic Surgeons

With respect to type, the market is segregated into calcium sulfate, demineralized bone matrix, tri-calcium phosphate, bi-phasic calcium phosphate, silicates, hydroxyapatite, and others. The calcium sulfate segment will grow due to the increasing adoption of bone void filling materials and its popularity among orthopedic surgeons.

Putty-based bone Void Fillers to Remain Dominant with Investments in R&D Activities

In terms of form, the market is segregated into paste, putty, granules, gel, and others. The putty segment will contribute a notable CAGR to the U.S. market in the wake of growing research and development activities.

Soaring Number of Joint Replacement Procedures to Boost Joint Reconstruction Segment

With regards to application, the market is classified into joint reconstruction, spinal fusion, foot & ankle, and others. Stakeholders expect the joint reconstruction segment to boost the US bone void fillers market share due to the surging number of joint replacement procedures, including hip and knee replacements.

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers to Grow with Increasing Number of Spinal Surgeries

On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into specialty clinics, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segment could grow with the surging number of spinal surgeries and patient admissions.





Report Coverage:

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has deep-dived into SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have played a pivotal role in providing a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Invest in Product Portfolio Expansion to Bolster Footprint

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, significant companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Biocomposites (U.K.)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.)

Graftys (France)

BONESUPPORT AB (Sweden)

Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.)

Stryker (U.S.)

DePuy Synthes (U.S.)





Major Table of Contents:

US Bone Void Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Calcium Sulfate Tri-calcium Phosphate Bi-Phasic Calcium Phosphate Hydroxyapatite Silicates Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form Gel Granules Paste Putty Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Spinal Fusion Joint Reconstruction Foot & Ankle Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Others

Competitive Analysis U.S. Market Share Analysis (2021) Company Profiles (Overview, Product Applications & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability)) BONESUPPORT AB Biocomposites Collagen Matrix, Inc Zimmer Biomet Stryker Arthrex, Inc. DePuy Synthes Graftys



TOC Continued…!





FAQ:

What is the market size for U.S. bone void fillers?

The US bone void fillers market size stood at USD 1.17 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 1.33 billion in 2022 to USD 2.06 billion by 2029 at 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

At what CAGR is the US bone void fillers market projected to grow during the forecast period (2022-2029)?

The market is anticipated to rise from USD 1.33 billion in 2022 to USD 2.06 billion by 2029 at 6.5% CAGR.





