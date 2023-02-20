ZeroFox Exhibits at NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Fort Lauderdale

Company to showcase unified external cybersecurity and breach response offerings, now part of the ZeroFox solutions portfolio with recent IDX acquisition

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, is sponsoring and exhibiting at the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which starts today and runs through Feb. 23, 2023. Representatives from the company’s breach and incident response teams will be onsite discussing ZeroFox’s incident response solutions and IDX’s breach response solutions, which are now offered under the ZeroFox portfolio following ZeroFox’s acquisition of IDX in August 2022.



With the addition of IDX, ZeroFox’s AI-powered, external cybersecurity platform now includes customizable breach response solutions built with government-grade security to minimize the impact of breaches before they happen. ZeroFox, now with IDX, offer best-in-class incident readiness and response services – resulting in unified, comprehensive response capabilities to help organizations prepare for, detect, contain, and recover from cybersecurity incidents and data breaches.

ZeroFox Response solutions include:

Digital forensics and incident response services on-call to quickly minimize damage and restore business operations

Incident readiness services including compromise assessments and tabletop exercises

Breach notifications, call center, and website services for affected individuals

Identity protection for the impacted breach population

Dark web monitoring to identify and respond to post-breach risks



“Data breaches are inevitable in today’s world of increasing digital risk, which not only threaten your company’s brand reputation, but leave your employees and customers vulnerable to identity theft and privacy risks,” said Ian Kelly, senior vice president of breach response solutions at ZeroFox. “Modern incident and breach response requires a holistic view into the potential risks for your organization, and we’re excited to introduce the newly-combined external cybersecurity, incident and breach response offerings from ZeroFox and IDX to the Fort Lauderdale audience – a valued group of professionals who share our goal of improving cyber risk readiness.”

If you are attending the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Fort Lauderdale, stop by the ZeroFox booth at Table #8 to table to meet with the team. For more information on ZeroFox’s incident response solutions, visit here . For more information on ZeroFox’s and breach response solutions, powered by IDX, visit here .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

