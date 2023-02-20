Air Freshener Market Size To reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2027 With Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6%
The global air freshener market size expects to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2022-2027.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global air freshener market size reached US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2022-2027.
Air fresheners are aerosol and liquid deodorizers used for masking and eliminating unpleasant odors. They are manufactured using glycol ethers, mineral oils and butoxyethanol. Air fresheners are also available in electric, candle and gel-based variants that consist of various disinfectants, adsorbents, surfactants, oxidizers, propellants and solvents. They are convenient to use and provide natural scent and freshness to the space. They also aid in neutralizing airborne pathogens, elevating the mood and facilitating relaxation. They are widely used in vestibules, automobiles, restrooms, hotel lobbies, foyers, residential and commercial complexes, hallways and medical facilities.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-freshener-market/requestsample
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The global air freshener market is primarily being driven by the rising concerns over indoor air quality among the masses. Consumers are widely adopting air fresheners at homes, offices and schools due to their ability to improve the ambience and provide a pleasant experience to the users. Moreover, the utilization of innovative dispersion technology and the development of product variants in a wide variety of fragrances, such as lemon, basil, lavender, sandalwood and orange rose, are providing a thrust to the market growth.
Other factors, including the widespread product utilization in automobiles, along with shifting consumer preference toward luxurious lifestyle products, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Additionally, the improving consumer living standards have led to the growing per capita expenditures on high-end homecare products, such as air fresheners. In addition to this, the elevating use of transportation facilities is further bolstering the demand for air fresheners in cars, taxis, buses, airplanes, etc.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=4281&method=1
Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players
• California Scents (Energizer Holdings Inc)
• Church & Dwight Inc.
• Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.
• Godrej Consumer Products Limited (The Godrej Group)
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
• Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
• Newell Brands
• Procter & Gamble
• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
• S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on product type, application and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Sprays/Aerosols
• Electric Air Fresheners
• Gels Air Fresheners
• Candles Air Fresheners
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Residential
• Corporate
• Cars
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Pharmacies
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4281&flag=C
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:
https://www.openpr.com/news/2937371/india-laboratory-automation-market-size-companies-trends
https://www.openpr.com/news/2937375/car-sharing-market-companies-trends-share-size-growth
https://www.openpr.com/news/2937377/ready-to-eat-rte-food-market-size-target-key-players
https://www.openpr.com/news/2937484/chile-food-delivery-market-growth-value-demand-statistics
https://www.openpr.com/news/2937576/organic-and-natural-pet-food-market-trends-size-growth-factors
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
sales@imarcgroup.com