Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market Size Worth USD 2.40 Billion, Globally by 2029 at 5.8% CAGR

As per the report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market size is projected to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market size was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 1.69 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing threat of illegal smuggling of weapons of mass destructions, armaments, and illegal drug trades anticipated to drive market growth. Smart farming and agriculture industry 4.0 to create lucrative business prospects are expected to propel the market course. Increasing demand of X-ray inspection of containers for port security is expected to facilitate market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:



September 2022- Smith’s Detection India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to manufacture advanced X-ray screening technologies with Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited.

Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cargo-container-x-ray-inspection-systems-market-106912

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 5.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 2.40 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.56 Billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Type, By Application and By Region Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Due to Stringent Security Protocols to Fuel Market Growth High Operational and Initial Costs to Obstruct Market Growth

































Key Takeaways:

Increasing Standards of Safety in Inspection Zones for Stationary Type to Ensure Growth

Increment in Security Concerns at the Dockyards is projected to Aid Seaports Segment

U.S. to Progress with a Promising Pace Due to Extensive Security Standards by Federal Government

Key Players Inculcating Product Diversity to Develop an Effective Supply Chain

COVID-19 Impact:

Decline in Air Travel During Pandemic to Have Negative Market Growth

Pandemic of COVID-19 led to resulted in the decline in the demand for air travel which badly impacted the demand for products and services related to our airport security detection and automation business. Trading activities in U.S. dipped by 12.6% in the year 2020 compared to 2019. U.S. is considered as one of the major exporters for cargo shipping. But with pandemic, halt in the trading activities owing to high freight rates and lack of empty shipping containers.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cargo-container-x-ray-inspection-systems-market-106912

Drivers and Restraints

Increase in The Number of Smuggling Cases of Drug and Illegal Arms to Drive Market Expansion

Increasing demand for x-ray inspection of containers for port security is anticipated to drive Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market growth. Increase in the number of smuggling cases of drug and illegal arms and ammunition in various ports globally is expected to drive market growth. Terrorist attacks conducted by using illegally transported weapons created major threats for ports and national security. Smart farming and agriculture industry 4.0 to create major business prospects.

However, high operational and initial costs are estimated to hamper the market growth.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report

OSI Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Leidos (U.S.)

Smiths Group plc (U.K.)

LINEV GROUP(ADANI) (U.K.)

NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED (China)

CGN Begood Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Astrophysics Inc. (U.S.)

VMI Security (Brazil)

Quick Buy - Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106912

Segmentation

Stationary Type To Dictate Segment Due to Its Ability to Scan Big Size Containers

On the basis of the type, the market is divided into stationary type and mobile type. Stationary type is anticipated to hold a major part during the forecast period due to its abilities to scan big size container and reduction of a radiation leak. The dominance is due to surge in the demand for the product inspection zone infrastructure to ensure a safer and secured inspection zone.

Seaports To Lead the Segment Owing to Increasing Investments

Based on the application, the market is divided into airports, seaports, and border crossings/ roadways. Seaports are expected to have a major part due to the increasing investment of government authorities to secure and reduce the illegal smuggling of banned substances and arms as cross border trade. The segment is set to have an increasing growth due to increasing inspection of the cargo containers. Major manufacturers are focused on installing cargo container x-ray inspection systems for border crossing, and airport applications.

Regional Insights

North America to Head Market Share Due to Increasing Government Regulations

North America is expected to dominate Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market share due to government regulations regarding the safety of property. The region reached a valuation of USD 0.69 billion in 2021 due to increasing awareness about safety among airports, seaborne, and border crossing, which increases the demand for x-ray inspection systems for security. Increasing demand for inspection and security services across airports, and seaborne to boost the demand for x-ray inspection systems.

Asia Pacific is also expected to have a moderate growth due to increase in the shipping from the ports of Japan and China is expected to increase the market share. India is also trying to manufacturing clusters across end-use industries such as electronics and automotive.

Competitive Landscape

New Product Development Strategies by Key Players to Advance Market Course

Primary industry players of the market OSI Systems Inc., Smiths Detection Group, Leidos Inc, Nuctech, and others cover about 50% of the market. In April 2022, Australian Border Force has announced the that they will be developing x-ray inspection technology for scanning at port as external inspection causing delays. This acquisition is projected to increase market growth with countries supporting each other.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cargo-container-x-ray-inspection-systems-market-106912

Major Table of Contents:

Global Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Stationary Type Mobile Type By Application (USD) Airports Seaports Border Crossings/ Roadways By Region (USD) North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Stationary Type Mobile Type By Application (USD) Airports Seaports Border Crossings/ Roadways By Country (USD) United States By Application (USD) Airports Seaports Border Crossings/ Roadways Canada By Application (USD) Airports Seaports Border Crossings/ Roadways

Latin America Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Stationary Type Mobile Type By Application (USD) Airports Seaports Border Crossings/ Roadways By Country (USD) Mexico By Application (USD) Airports Seaports Border Crossings/ Roadways Brazil By Application (USD) Airports Seaports Border Crossings/ Roadways Argentina By Application (USD) Airports Seaports Border Crossings/ Roadways Rest of Latin America

Europe Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Stationary Type Mobile Type By Application (USD) Airports Seaports Border Crossings/ Roadways By Country (USD) Germany By Application (USD) Airports Seaports Border Crossings/ Roadways France By Application (USD) Airports Seaports Border Crossings/ Roadways



Continued...

Related Reports:

Ship-to-Shore (STS) Container Cranes Market Size | Share, 2030

Magnetic Contactor Market Size , Industry Share | Forecast, 2030



ISO Container Market Size , Share | Global Industry Report [2029]

Bucket Elevator Market Size , Share, Growth | Industry Report, 2026

Carbon Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size , Industry Share | Forecast, 2030

FAQ’s

What is the market size of Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems?

The global Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market size was estimated at USD 1.56 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.69 Billion in 2022

What is the Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market growth?

The global Cargo Container X-ray Inspection Systems Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% from 2022 to 2029 to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245