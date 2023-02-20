Insect Repellent Market Size Worth US$ 6.8 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 6.30%
The global insect repellent market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022, the market to reach US$ 6.8 Billion by 2028 at a (CAGR) of 6.30% during 2023-2028.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Insect Repellent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global insect repellent market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% during 2023-2028.
Insect repellent represents the substances applied to the clothing, skin, and other surfaces to destroy, prevent, repel, or mitigate ticks, bugs, flies, and other pests. It includes various products, such as sprays, creams, lotions, vaporizers, lanterns, and candles. Insect repellent can be made from natural substances, including lemon eucalyptus oil, lavender, cinnamon, and soybean oil, or chemicals, such as N-diethyl-meta-toluamide (DEET), metofluthrin, N, picaridin, and ethyl hexanediol. It protects the body from insect bites that can transmit diseases and induce skin irritations. Insect repellent offers a pleasant smell and prevents rashes and eruptions. As a result, this product is widely available across supermarkets, online stores, hypermarkets, etc.
Insect Repellent Market Trends and Drivers:
The escalating prevalence of insect-borne diseases, owing to the increasing commercial and household waste and the elevating product requirement to control and prevent the outbreak of dengue, Zika virus, west Nile fever, malaria, encephalitis, and river blindness, are among the primary factors driving the insect repellent market. Besides this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies for pest management and disease control and the rising awareness in individuals toward the importance of personal and home hygiene maintenance to reduce infections are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the extensive utilization of biodegradable insect repellents as a substitute for insecticide chemicals in the agriculture industry to minimize adverse environmental impact is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the development of easy-to-use packaging solutions, the inflating expenditure capacities of consumers, the growing popularity of affordable and organic variants, and the easy availability across various e-commerce platforms are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the introduction of all-natural product offerings that are chemical-free, safe for pets, and improve skin health is expected to bolster the insect repellent market in the coming years.
Insect Repellent Market Report Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• Dabur India Limited
• Enesis Group
• Godrej Consumer Products Limited
• Himalaya Wellness Company
• Jyothy Laboratories Ltd
• Newell Brands Inc
• Quantum Health
• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
• S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
• Sawyer Products Inc. and Spectrum Brands Inc.
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Insect Type:
• Mosquito Repellent
• Bugs Repellent
• Fly Repellent
• Others
Breakup by Product Type:
• Vaporizers
• Spray
• Cream
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Online Stores
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
