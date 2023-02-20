Retort Packaging Market 2023-2028 Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Retort Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global retort packaging market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2023-2028.
Retort packaging refers to sealing cooked or semi-cooked food materials into flexible and sterilized plastic pouches to keep them fresh for an extended time period without preservatives. It comprises multiple steps, such as heat sterilizing the cooked food to free it from contaminants and kill microorganisms, pouring it into retort pouches, and placing the bags in an autoclave to steam sterilize for retaining the flavor of the food. It is compact, easy to handle, and reduces the requirement for excessive storage space and logistic costs. It is manufactured from polyester, aluminum foil, nylon, and polypropylene cover laminated together with thermostable adhesives to protect the inner contents from light, odors, and abrasion. It is leakproof, can withstand temperature changes, and requires minimum energy for production. Retort packaging is durable and environment-friendly and maintains the flavor, texture, and aroma of the food. It also prevents fungal and bacterial growth and restricts any enzyme action in the packaged food. It does not corrode externally and preserves the pH of the contents. It heats the packed food and enables effective branding with rotogravure printing. As a result, it is widely utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) and defense industries across the globe.
Market Trends
The growing demand for retort packaging in the food industry due to the rising demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products among the masses around the world represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the increasing consumption of processed and convenient foods, such as instant noodles, soups, burritos, and bagels, among working individuals to save time in preparation and cleaning is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the rising utilization of retort packaging for wet pet foods to retain their quality, flavor, and texture for an extended period of time is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing number of food supply channels selling seasonal foods all around the year worldwide is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the rising utilization of eco-friendly and food-safe packaging in the food and beverage (F&B) industry due to the increasing environmental awareness and health consciousness among the masses is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, key players operating in the industry are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the quality and sustainability of retort packaging and expand their product portfolio, which is bolstering the growth of the market.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR)
Clifton Packaging Group Limited
Constantia Flexibles
Coveris
DNP America LLC (Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.)
FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation
Huhtamäki Oyj (HEL: HUH1V)
Mondi plc (LON: MNDI)
Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (TYO: 4578)
ProAmpac
Sealed Air Corporation
Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON)
Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval Group)
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Pouches
Cartons
Trays
Others
Breakup by Material Type:
Polypropylene
Polyester
Aluminum Foil
Paper Board
Nylon
Food Grade Cast Polypropylene
Others
Breakup by End User:
Food
Beverages
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
