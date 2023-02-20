Worldwide Demand for Zinc Oxide Market Will Grow at a Positive CAGR of 6.4% and Reach a Value of US$ 7.3 Billion by 2032 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. construction market is expected to grow in upcoming years due to the high investment in housing projects, transport, renewable energy, and water projects. Increasing industrial, infrastructure, energy & utility, institutional, and residential construction is expected to boost demand for construction materials. The zinc oxide market in the U.S. is anticipated to reach about US$ 1.2 Bn by 2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zinc oxide market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 7.3 billion by 2032, with sales growing at a positive and restored CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 3.7 billion in 2021, the market reached US$ 3.9 billion in 2022. Historically, the market observed a sluggish CAGR of 3.3% from 2017 to 2021. Increasing application of rubber across multiple industry verticals and the growing use of zinc oxide in rubber manufacturing and in the production of cosmetics, paints, and ceramics will facilitate the growth of the zinc oxide market.



A primary growth inducer for the zinc oxide market is the use of the product in the manufacturing of rubber. The rising production volume of rubber will boost the consumption of zinc oxide as it is used as an activator for the vulcanization of rubber. This demand is further amplified due to the rising use of rubber in different industries including automotive and transportation. Rubber finds expansive application in the automotive industry for the production of items like tires, hoses, gaskets, roll coverings, crap tubes, and adhesives. Moreover, rubber is in high demand in several other industries like packaging, engineering, manufacturing, and construction, among others. Thus, the high demand for rubber spurs the demand for zinc oxide in the next few years.

Zinc oxide witnesses greater demand as a melting point reducer in the manufacturing of ceramics. Zinc oxide nanoparticles have also emerged as a promising biomedicine candidate, especially for anticancer and antibacterial applications. These aspects have a positive impact on the sales of zinc oxide in the forthcoming years. Again, zinc oxide gains application as a catalyst in various chemical processes such as a sunscreen active ingredient in cosmetics and personal care products, and as an anti-corrosion element in paints and coatings. All of these considerations, along with others, underpin the growth of the zinc oxide market during the projection period.

Key Takeaways:

An advancing automotive sector along with heightened demand for zinc oxide powder will aid the growth of the market in China.

The zinc oxide market in the US will reach US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2032, fueled by rising ceramic production.

By grade, the industrial category will expand at a CAGR of 6.1% due to its superior physical and chemical properties.

Based on process, the indirect or French process segment will develop at a CAGR of 6.6% owing to its increasing commercial use.

Competitive Landscape

EverZinc, Hindustan Zinc, Votorantim Group, GHC, Rubamin, Zinc Oxide LLC, Grupo Promax, Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co. Ltd., U.S. Zinc, and American Zinc Recycling, among others, are some of the key players in the zinc oxide market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on expanding their production capacities so as to strengthen their market presence. A few of these participants also employ partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions tactics to gain a competitive edge.

Zinc Oxide Market Segmentation

By Grade:

Industrial

Pharma

Food





By Application:

Wet Chemical

Indirect

Direct





By Application:

Rubber

Ceramics

Chemicals

Cosmetics and personal care

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

More Insights into Zinc Oxide Market

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global zinc oxide market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. For a comprehensive understanding of the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

According to the same reports, based on segmentation, the indirect process of producing zinc oxide will retain popularity due to its use in the commercial production of zinc. This segment will grow at a CAGR of 6.6%. In terms of grade, the industrial grade will lead the market with a CAGR of 6.1%.

Based on region, the zinc oxide market in China will present impressive growth during 2022 and 2032. The consumption of zinc oxide in this country will reach a value of US$ 1.8 billion by 2032. Factors such as an advancing automotive sector, high demand for zinc oxide powder, and improving economic conditions will shape the zinc oxide market in China. Besides China, the US zinc oxide market will exhibit notable growth. The target market in this country will reach a value of 1.2 billion by 2032. This can be attributed to increasing construction and housing projects, rising industrial and infrastructure constructions, and the growing need for zinc oxide in ceramic production. Thus, China and the US will make considerable contributions to the global growth of the zinc oxide market.

