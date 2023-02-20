Electric Toothbrush Market Report 2023-2028, Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Toothbrush Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," the global electric toothbrush market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028.
An electric, or power, toothbrush represents a device that is utilized for cleaning the tongue, teeth, and gums via automatic bristle motions. It generally uses side-to-side and rotations movements of the head and is effective in minimizing the effects of gingivitis and removing the plaque. The electric toothbrush consists of digital reminder systems, timers, multiple brush head attachments, and pressure sensors that prevent the user from brushing too aggressively and damaging the tooth enamel and gums. In line with this, it also provides several brushing modes, such as gum care, routine brushing, deep cleaning, tongue cleaning, whitening, reducing tooth sensitivity, etc.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-toothbrush-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The global market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of oral diseases and tooth-related ailments. This can be attributed to the shifting lifestyle preferences and the rising consumption of tobacco, alcohol and sugar-rich foods among the masses. Facilitated by the increasing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining oral hygiene, this has impelled individuals to adopt proper oral care routines, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Numerous government and non-government organizations (NGOs) are organizing campaigns under certain national public health initiatives that are aimed to spread awareness about the importance of maintaining dental hygiene, especially among children. This, in turn, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, numerous innovative electric toothbrushes with silicon-based soft bristles and smart toothbrushes with Bluetooth connectivity and real-time data transfer capabilities for constant monitoring are gaining widespread prominence among the masses. Coupled with the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and the introduction of product variants that offer enhanced teeth whitening properties to the users, this is providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, such as continuous product innovations by key players and the escalating product availability through online and offline organized retail portals, are contributing to the market growth further.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2413&flag=C
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Church & Dwight Co. Inc (NYSE: CHD)
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL)
Conair Corporation (Jarden) (OTCMKTS: CNGA)
Den-Mat Holdings LLC
Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)
FOREO
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS: PHIA)
Lion Corporation (TYO: 4912)
Panasonic Corporation (TYO: 6752)
Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.
SONIC Chic
Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, bristle type, distribution channel, end-user and geography.
Breakup by Technology:
Rotational
Vibrational
Breakup by Bristle Type:
Soft Bristles
Nanometer Bristles
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Breakup by End User:
Adults
Children
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
