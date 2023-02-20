Global travel group Flix announces record £1.3bn revenue and forecasts 20% profitable growth in 2023

2022 has been the most successful year in the history of Flix with a global revenue of more than £1.3bn (1.5 bn EUR), reaching profitability on an EBITDA level

2022 was our most successful year so far. This shows more than ever that Flix is positioned in a highly attractive growth market– we stand for modern mobility, sustainability and digitalisation.” — André Schwämmlein, co-founder and CEO of Flix