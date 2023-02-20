Submit Release
Global travel group Flix announces record £1.3bn revenue and forecasts 20% profitable growth in 2023

2022 has been the most successful year in the history of Flix with a global revenue of more than £1.3bn (1.5 bn EUR), reaching profitability on an EBITDA level

2022 was our most successful year so far. This shows more than ever that Flix is positioned in a highly attractive growth market– we stand for modern mobility, sustainability and digitalisation.”
— André Schwämmlein, co-founder and CEO of Flix
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flix SE (“Flix”), the global provider of affordable and green transport, has reported record-breaking numbers on the 10th anniversary of the first FlixBus ride.

With a global revenue of more than £1.3bn (1.5bn EUR) and profitability on an EBITDA level, 2022 has been the most successful year in the Flix history – and a revenue increase of 185% compared to 2021.

More than 60 million passengers in 40 countries travelled with FlixBus, FlixTrain, Greyhound in North America and Kamil Koc in Türkiye. Since its launch, Flix has carried close to 300 million travellers.

“2022 was our most successful year so far,” says André Schwämmlein, co-founder and CEO of Flix. “This shows more than ever that Flix is positioned in a highly attractive growth market– we stand for modern mobility, sustainability and digitalisation. And we are just getting started.”

The company also announced a positive outlook, with at least 20% profitable revenue growth for 2023, and plans to continue investing in the expansion of both FlixBus and FlixTrain.

Flix operates in the UK and 34 European countries, serving a total of almost 3,000 destinations. The company also launched FlixTrain for customers in Germany and Sweden.

In total, FlixBus and FlixTrain carried more than 38 million travellers in Europe in 2022. The UK market, which launched in April 2021, celebrated its 1 millionth customer last year.

The next milestone of FlixBus’ global expansion will be the launch in Chile in 2023. After Brazil, Chile will be the second FlixBus market in South America and the world’s 41st country with green long-distance buses on the road.

