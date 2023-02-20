Baby Diapers Market to be Worth $121.15 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby diapers market size is expected to reach USD 121.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing awareness among new and working parents regarding the use of diapers to maintain hygiene and avoid skin rashes is expected to drive the demand for baby diapers made from comfortable and protective materials. A number of consumers are also inclined towards products that have no chemical or synthetic materials. An increase in the number of working mothers has led to a rise in disposable income primarily in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 owing to improving standards of living and increasing awareness regarding child health & hygiene.

The non-disposable product segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing environmental concerns.

The offline distribution channel segment is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Instant availability and physical verification of products are the two major factors propelling the segment's growth. Services, such as consumer assistance and guidance, also encourage consumers to buy products from offline stores.

Conventional baby diapers are expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period due to increased demand for baby diapers from the growing parent population across the globe.

Baby Diapers Market Growth & Trends

Thus, the growing participation of women in the workforce has been widening the growth opportunity for the industry. The disposable diapers product segment held the largest share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The demand for disposable diapers is particularly high among working parents as these products help save a lot of time and effort. The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the majority of the industry share in 2022 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Offline stores, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and pharmacy stores, are among the major product distributors.

These stores make a significant contribution to the overall sales in this industry. Some of these stores, such as Walmart, offer delivery services to expand their consumer bases. The organic baby diaper product segment is estimated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for paraben-free, chemical-free baby diapers that are made from natural or ethically sourced materials is anticipated to fuel the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the increased focus of key manufacturers in the development of organic products will increase the penetration of organic products. The industry is consolidated with the presence of a large number of international players and a few regional players.

Baby Diapers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby diapers market on the basis of product, distribution channel, type, and region

Baby Diapers Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Non-Disposable Diapers

Disposable Diapers

Baby Diapers Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Baby Diapers Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Baby Diapers Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Baby Diapers Market

The Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Kimberly Clark Worldwide

Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

Unicharm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.

First Quality Enterprises

Ontex Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Honest Company, Inc.

Essity AB

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.