Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market 2023 to 2027: Featuring B. Braun, Dexcom, F. Hoffmann La Roche and General Electric Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The continuous glucose monitoring market is forecast to grow by $2588.61 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:

  • A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
  • B. Braun SE
  • Dexcom Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • GlySens Inc.
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • LifeScan IP Holdings LLC
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Medtrum Technologies Inc.
  • Novo Nordisk AS
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Senseonics Holdings Inc.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
  • Terumo Corp.
  • Ypsomed AG

The report on the continuous glucose monitoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rise in the diabetic population, technological innovations and advances, and the availability of reimbursement for BGM devices.

The continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented as below:

By Component

  • Sensors
  • Transmitters
  • Receivers

By End-user

  • Home care
  • Hospitals
  • Others

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the increasing adoption of home healthcare devices as one of the prime reasons driving the continuous glucose monitoring market growth during the next few years. Also, smart watch-based continuous glucose monitoring apps and strategic partnerships and collaboration among market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the continuous glucose monitoring market covers the following areas:

  • Continuous glucose monitoring market sizing
  • Continuous glucose monitoring market forecast
  • Continuous glucose monitoring market industry analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7d5bwp-continuous?w=12

