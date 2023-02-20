Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market 2023 to 2027: Featuring B. Braun, Dexcom, F. Hoffmann La Roche and General Electric Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The continuous glucose monitoring market is forecast to grow by $2588.61 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:

A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl

Abbott Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

B. Braun SE

Dexcom Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Co.

GlySens Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

LifeScan IP Holdings LLC

Medtronic Plc

Medtrum Technologies Inc.

Novo Nordisk AS

NXP Semiconductors NV

Senseonics Holdings Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Ypsomed AG

The report on the continuous glucose monitoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rise in the diabetic population, technological innovations and advances, and the availability of reimbursement for BGM devices.

The continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented as below:

By Component

Sensors

Transmitters

Receivers

By End-user

Home care

Hospitals

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the increasing adoption of home healthcare devices as one of the prime reasons driving the continuous glucose monitoring market growth during the next few years. Also, smart watch-based continuous glucose monitoring apps and strategic partnerships and collaboration among market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the continuous glucose monitoring market covers the following areas:

Continuous glucose monitoring market sizing

Continuous glucose monitoring market forecast

Continuous glucose monitoring market industry analysis

