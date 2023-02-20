Lab Automation Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Acquisitions by Key Players Fuel Sector Growth

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab Automation Market, By Product, By End User, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global lab automation market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

Market Dynamics:

Increasing acquisitions by the key players for lab automation are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2022, ZEON CORPORATION, a chemical manufacturer that focuses on the manufacturing and development of synthetic rubbers, synthetic latex, and resins, announced the acquisition of Aurora Microplates, a manufacturer of high-performance micro plates, for discovery sciences and biochemical analysis. Under this acquisition, Zeon will accelerate business development in healthcare and life sciences in the European and the U.S. market.

Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and provides attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the key market players

It profiles key players in the global lab automation market based on the following parameters-company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study includes Tecan Trading AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hamilton Company, COPAN Diagnostics Inc., Abbott, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, UiPath, and Porvair Sciences, SPT Labtech Ltd, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Automata, accroma, Molecular Devices, LLC, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD, Reshape Biotech, Peak Analysis & Automation

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global lab automation market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global lab automation market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Lab Automation Market, By Product:

Liquid Handling Products

Microplate reader

Robotics and Others

Global Lab Automation Market, By End User:

Research Institutes

Biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Lab Automation Market, By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Company Profiles

Tecan Trading AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Hamilton Company

COPAN Diagnostics Inc.

Abbott

Merck KGaA

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

UiPath

Porvair Sciences

SPT Labtech Ltd

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Automata

Accroma

Molecular Devices, LLC

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

BD

Reshape Biotech

Peak Analysis & Automation

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $4903.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7194.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Product

Market Snapshot, By End User

Market Snapshot, By Region

Analyst Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Market Trends

Recent Developments

Acquisitions and Partnerships Scenario

Technology Overview

Regulatory Scenario

Brand Analysis

PEST Analysis

4. Global Lab Automation Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overall Impact

Impact on Supply and Demand

COVID-19 Impact on the market

5. Global Lab Automation Market, By Product, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Liquid Handling Product

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Microplate Reader

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Robotics and Others

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Lab Automation Market, By End User, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Research Institutes

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Lab Automation Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8yhpsw-automation?w=12

