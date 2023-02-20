'Beyond the Passport' Campaign, a Great Success in Saint Lucia's Citizenship by Investment Programme

Castries, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, to celebrate St Lucia's 43rd Independence, they launched their "Beyond the Passport" campaign in Dubai. This campaign left an unforgettable impression at Expo Dubai, where information on tourism and investment opportunities through second citizenship, was shared with prospects that were preparing for St Lucia as the destination for either vacationing or second citizenship.

The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) premiered the ‘Citizen Experience' through its YouTube Channel, CIP Saint Lucia, on 15 February 2023, where they invited the Abboud family to share their experiences and memories while visiting St Lucia's carnival celebrations, in July 2022. "I was looking for a piece of heaven on earth." Mr. Abboud stated. He further explained that the family are "So in love that we are currently looking at a property to buy, whether it's a land or an apartment – might be one of the apartments in the back, but we are so invested in the island, we love it." The family currently residing in Dubai, expressed their great experiences and how the St Lucian passport will open global mobility to its holders.

The campaign's goal was to remove the restrictions of acquiring second citizenship for solely the benefits that the St Lucian passport has to offer. And to focus on creating relationships with CIP granted citizens and relevant agencies in the country to develop St Lucia's economy.

St Lucia's Marketing Officer of the CIU, Miss Tajma Brown stated that "There is more to Saint Lucia as a destination than simply obtaining citizenship and a passport for visa-free travel. The creation of opportunities for all citizens beyond the benefits of the passport truly confirms the contribution of our citizenship by the Investment Programme and its direct impact on the people."

St Lucia will celebrate their 44th Independence Anniversary on 22 February 2023. On 16 February 2023, the Deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia, Ernest Hilaire, together with Minister Emma Hippolyte and other Cabinet Members and Government Officials gathered for the country's opening ceremony of their Independence Business Expo held in observance of St Lucia's 44th Anniversary.

Export Saint Lucia in collaboration with the Ministries of Commerce and Agriculture, hosted the two-day Expo, from 16 to 17 February 2023, whereby small and medium businesses showcased their products and services. Every year St Lucia's Independence Business Expo continues to show unwavering success, as this year more than 70 local businesses featured in the Expo.

Not only does St Lucia offer endless adventure and excitement for their tourists, but they also have exclusive investment opportunities for investors too. The St Lucia Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) which launched in 2016, is one of the newest CIP investment programmes in the Caribbean and has since been in demand by high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

Investors are interested in the St Lucia CIP as it offers business opportunities through investment options that are designed to benefit the local community, the economy, infrastructure development, developers, investors, and education and healthcare.

The National Economic Fund (NEF) option allows investors to fund government-owned projects aimed at developing infrastructure and facilities that will advance St Lucia's economy. The minimum contribution amount is US$100 000,00 per single applicant.

Government Approved Real Estate Projects provide investors with the opportunity to purchase government-approved property that is from US$200 000,00. After the applicant receives citizenship through this investment option, they must own and manage the property for five years. There are fees applied for due diligence per applicant.

The Pre-Approved Enterprise Project is another investment option that the main applicant may apply independently or as a joint investment. Independent applicants must invest in a project valued at US$3.5 million and create a minimum of three permanent jobs. The joint investment requires each investor to contribute US$1 million each, totaling the project valued at US$6 million, and create a minimum of six permanent jobs. From 1 January 2023, applicants must contribute US$7 500,00 for due diligence and background check fees.

National Action Bond (NAB) is the latest investment option introduced to CIP that started on 1 January 2023. It is a government bond that is a non-interest bearing that must be in the name of the investor for five years, from the date of the first purchase. The minimum investment amount with any number of dependants is US$300 000,00, with a fixed administration fee of US$50 000,00, per applicant. There are due diligence and processing fees per application.

