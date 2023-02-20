Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs market size to increase by USD 9.61 billion from 2020 to 2025; North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 9.61 billion between 2020 and 2025 at a CAGR of 9.06%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will account for 40% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing population of baby boomers and the high rate of nutritional deficiencies and imbalances among children are driving the growth of the Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs market in North America.
Company Profiles
The Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - The company offers attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs, namely Atomoxetine capsules.
- Aytu BioPharma Inc. - The company offers attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs such as Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, and Cotempla XR-ODT.
- Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs, namely Strattera capsules.
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs, namely Amphetamine Sulfate tablets.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as rising government support, increasing expenditure on prescription drugs, and the rising prevalence of mental illnesses. However, the lack of proper diagnostic criteria for ADHD in adults will hinder market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.
Market Segmentation
- By product, the market is segmented into stimulants and non-stimulants.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.
What are the key data covered in this attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2021 and 2025
- Precise estimation of the size of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs market vendors.
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 9.61 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2020-2021 (%)
|
6.44
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Aytu BioPharma Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Purdue Pharma LP, SHIONOGI Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Tris Pharma Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Stimulants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-stimulants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Aytu BioPharma Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Purdue Pharma LP
- SHIONOGI Co. Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Tris Pharma Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
