Paper Packaging Global Market Outlook Report 2022: A $463.3 Billion Market by 2027

The global paper packaging market is projected to reach a value of $463.3 billion by 2027 from $360.6 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%

The report analyzes the industry structure, market dynamics, and supply chain analysis of the paper packaging industry. Transparent packaging is considered a separate segment, and transparent bags and wrapping paper are excluded from "bags and sacks" and "wrapping paper" segments respectively and covered under transparent packaging.

Paper packaging is a cost-efficient and versatile way to preserve, protect, and transport a broad range of products, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, etc. Paper packaging can be customized to meet product or customer-specific needs. Paper packaging offers various benefits, such as light weight, recyclability, and biodegradability.

Packaging products are important to add value to the products from every sector. The growing consumer consciousness and shifting consumer preference for sustainable packaging, along with the stringent regulations imposed by several environmental protection authorities on plastic use, are the major factors expected to drive the paper packaging market.

Regulatory and consumer concerns regarding the increasing packaging waste coupled with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers are majorly focusing on improving the sustainability of the packaging products and are expected to enhance the market growth.

Furthermore, the rapid development of delivery-on-demand services and online shopping has boosted the usage of paper-based packaging. Paper packaging materials are produced from renewable resources, which are replanted to ensure a continuous and sustainable supply.

The paper packaging market observed significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic as companies moved away from China to source raw materials and reconsidered easily available material options used in packaging.

In this report, the global market paper packaging has been segmented based on product, end-user, and geography. Based on product, the paper packaging market has been categorized into corrugated packaging, cartons and folding boxes, wrapping paper, bags and sacks, transparent packaging, and others.

Based on end-user, the paper packaging market has been segmented into food & beverages, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and others. The food and beverage industry is the major end-user of paper packaging. As paper packaging is convenient for use and environment-friendly, there is considerable demand for paper packaging in the food and beverage market. Various types of packaging products such as wrapping paper, bags, pouches, cups, trays, cartons, and boxes are used to fulfill a range of packaging needs.

The report estimates the global market for paper packaging in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on product, end-user, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of paper packaging solution providers.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $360.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $463.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

