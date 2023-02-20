Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Size Will Surpass $68.50 Billion by 2028 at 8.2% CAGR | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Vantage Market Research, the Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market was valued at USD 39.45 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 68.50 Billion by 2028. Organic Fruits and Vegetables Industry is expected to increase significantly compared to the forecast period's market, with a CAGR of 8.2%.



Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Overview

The organic fruits and vegetables market refers to the production and distribution of fruits and vegetables that are grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Organic farming practices typically rely on natural methods to promote soil fertility, pest control, and weed management, such as crop rotation, composting, and biological pest control.

The demand for organic fruits and vegetables has grown in recent years as consumers have become more aware of the potential health and environmental benefits of organic farming practices. Organic products are often perceived as healthier and more environmentally friendly than conventionally grown products.

The organic fruits and vegetables market include a variety of products, such as fresh produce, frozen fruits and vegetables, canned and jarred goods, and baby food. The market is primarily driven by consumer demand for organic products, as well as government regulations and policies that support organic farming practices.

The market is also influenced by factors such as the availability of organic farming inputs, climate change, and the availability of labor for farming. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as more consumers become aware of the benefits of organic products and as the supply chain for organic products becomes more efficient and cost-effective.

A market sample report on organic fruits and vegetables may include the following sections:

Executive Summary: This section provides a high-level overview of the report, highlighting the key findings and insights.

Market Overview: This section provides an introduction to the organic fruits and vegetables market, including definitions, market size, and market trends.

Market Drivers and Restraints: This section outlines the factors driving and limiting the growth of the organic fruits and vegetables market, including consumer trends, regulatory factors, and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation: This section breaks down the market by product type, distribution channel, and geographic region, providing insights into the key segments and their growth potential.

Competitive Landscape: This section profiles the leading players in the market, including their market share, product offerings, and competitive strategies.

Company Profiles: This section provides in-depth profiles of the key companies operating in the organic fruits and vegetables market, including their financial performance, product portfolio, and future outlook.

Market Outlook: This section provides a forecast of the organic fruits and vegetables market, including market size, growth rate, and key trends for the next five to ten years.

Key Findings of Market Report

Growing demand: The organic fruits and vegetables market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and environmental benefits of organic products.

Increasing supply: Organic farming is becoming more widespread, as more farmers are converting their farms to organic and new organic farms are being established.

Price premiums: Organic fruits and vegetables generally command higher prices than conventionally grown produce due to the higher costs of production and the perceived health and environmental benefits.

Distribution channels: The distribution channels for organic fruits and vegetables are expanding, with many supermarkets and grocery stores now carrying a wide variety of organic produce.

Regional differences: The market for organic fruits and vegetables varies widely by region, with some areas having higher demand and production than others.

Challenges: The organic farming industry faces a number of challenges, including the higher costs of production, regulatory hurdles, and competition from conventional farming methods.

Top Players in the Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market

DMH Ingredients

CSC Brands LP (Campbell Soup Company)

H.J. Heinz Company

Juices International Pty. Ltd.

General Mills Inc.

Organic Valley Family of Farms

Activz

Z Natural Foods

LLC.

Green Organic Vegetable Inc.

The Whitewave Foods Company

and Iceland Foods Ltd.

Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market: Growth Drivers

The growth of the organic fruits and vegetables market is driven by a variety of factors, including:

Increasing health and environmental awareness: Consumers are increasingly aware of the potential health benefits of consuming organic fruits and vegetables, which are free from synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. Organic farming practices are also perceived as more environmentally sustainable, which is driving demand from consumers who are concerned about the impact of conventional farming on the environment.

Government support: Many governments are providing support to organic farming, which includes policies that promote organic agriculture, incentives for farmers to switch to organic methods, and funding for organic research and development.

Rising incomes: As incomes rise in many regions, consumers are becoming more willing to pay a premium for organic fruits and vegetables, which are generally more expensive than conventionally grown produce.

Increasing availability and accessibility: As the organic farming industry expands, organic fruits and vegetables are becoming more widely available and accessible. Many supermarkets and grocery stores now carry a wide variety of organic produce, which is making it easier for consumers to purchase organic products.

Growing consumer demand: The demand for organic fruits and vegetables is growing rapidly, which is driving increased production and investment in the organic farming industry.

Technological advances: Advances in technology are making organic farming more efficient and cost-effective, which is helping to drive growth in the industry.

Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Organic Fruits

Organic Vegetables

By Form

By End User

Market: Regional Landscape

The organic fruits and vegetables market varies significantly by region. Here are some of the regional landscapes of the market:

North America: The North American market is one of the largest for organic fruits and vegetables. The United States is the largest consumer of organic fruits and vegetables in the world, with a well-established distribution network and a growing number of organic farms.

Europe: Europe is another major market for organic fruits and vegetables, with strong demand from countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The European Union has strict regulations governing organic farming and labeling, which has helped to promote the growth of the industry.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing markets for organic fruits and vegetables. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are seeing a growing demand for organic produce due to increasing awareness of health and environmental issues.

Latin America: Latin America is a major producer of organic fruits and vegetables, with countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina being major suppliers. The region is also seeing growing demand from consumers in the United States and Europe.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is still a small market for organic fruits and vegetables, but is expected to see significant growth in the coming years. The growth is being driven by rising incomes and increasing awareness of the benefits of organic produce.



Overall, the organic fruits and vegetables market varies significantly by region, with different drivers of growth and unique challenges in each market. However, the global market for organic produce is expected to continue to grow as more consumers become aware of the benefits of organic farming practices.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 39.45 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 68.50 Billion CAGR 8.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players DMH Ingredients, CSC Brands LP (Campbell Soup Company), H.J. Heinz Company, Juices International Pty. Ltd., General Mills Inc., Organic Valley Family of Farms, Activz, Z Natural Foods, LLC., Green Organic Vegetable Inc., The Whitewave Foods Company, Iceland Foods Ltd. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

