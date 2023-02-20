Adjustment of the opening hours of the Old Iec Long Firecracker Factory

MACAU, February 20 - In order to coordinate with the necessary regular maintenance work at the site, the Old Iec Long Firecracker Factory will be closed to the public every Wednesday, from 3pm to 7pm, starting from 22 February.
For more information, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo.
