Three-Wheeler Market Report, Growth Analysis, Sales Statistics and Business Strategies 2022-2027
Three-wheelers are a mode of public transportation that can be powered by fuel or electric charge.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Three-Wheeler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on three-wheeler market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global three-wheeler market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during 2022-2027.
Three-wheelers represent a mode of public transportation that can be powered by fuel or electric charge. These vehicles with four to six-seaters are widely used for transporting carrier loads or passengers in a cost-efficient manner. They offer a compact design, lower emissions, reduced noise, improved fuel efficiency, etc. Three-wheelers require little to no maintenance as compared to other heavy- to medium-duty automobiles. In addition to this, they are eco-friendly in nature.
Market Trends:
The inflating need for public transportation modes is primarily driving the three-wheeler market. Furthermore, the rising number of middle-income households that generally depend upon public transport for their daily commutation is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of these vehicles in the logistics sector for transporting goods to remote locations is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing fuel prices of conventional fuels, such as petrol and diesel, are stimulating the demand for CNG or LPG-driven three-wheelers, thereby bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of eco-friendly alternatives, including e-rickshaws, is catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the launch of various favorable policies and awareness programs by government bodies to promote the utilization of three-wheelers that are equipped with plug-in charging options to offer enhanced convenience to drivers is also augmenting the market growth. In line with this, continuous advancements in the development of numerous commercial infrastructures, such as shopping malls, educational institutes, metro rail, etc., are propelling the use of electric product variants for providing local conveyance to individuals, which is expected to fuel the three-wheeler market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• Bajaj Auto Limited
• TVS Motor Company Limited
• Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
• Piaggio & C. S.p.A.
• Scooters India Limited
• Atul Auto Limited
• Kinetic Green
• ChongQing Zongshen Tricycle Manufacturing Co., Ltd
Three-Wheeler Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, vehicle type, passenger vehicle and fuel type.
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
• Passenger Carrier
• Load Carrier
Breakup by Passenger Vehicle:
• 4-seater
• 6-seater
Breakup by Fuel Type:
• Petrol/CNG
• Diesel
• Electric
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
