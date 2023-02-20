[Latest] Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.04 Billion by 2028 at a 4.01% CAGR: Facts & Factors (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

[207+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 9.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 12.04 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.01% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amphenol Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Balluff GmbH, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International, Sick AG, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Vaisala Oyj, Veris Industries LLC (Schneider Electric), and Others.

The report analyses the Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors market.

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Overview:

The global market is being driven primarily by a greater emphasis on sustainable development. In line with this, rapid industrialization and rising CO2 emissions around the world have resulted in a significant increase in demand for advanced CO2 sensors. Aside from that, the increased wastewater discharge by various industries has boosted the adoption of these sensors to effectively measure and track CO2 levels and other gases present in water bodies.

Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements, such as the introduction of 3D printed sensors, have fuelled the market growth.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on the Product, it is anticipated that the NDIR CO2 sensor will hold the most market share over the projected period.

Based on the end-use industry, Building automation is predicted to boost market growth due to an increase in automation, which has resulted in an increase in infrastructure.

On the basis of region, the North America will account for the majority of market growth.

Competitive Players

Some of the main players in the global Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors market include;

Amphenol Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Balluff GmbH

Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International

Sick AG

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Vaisala Oyj

Veris Industries LLC (Schneider Electric)

Market Dynamics:

One of the most important factors expected to drive the adoption rate of advanced CO2 sensors during the forecast period is the growing concern of various industrial sectors about maintaining control over their CO2 emissions. The rising demand for advanced CO2 sensors, which are used underwater to measure and track the CO2 level and other gases present in the water body, is a major driver boosting the growth of the advanced carbon dioxide sensors market. Furthermore, because building automation is the primary end-user segment for advanced CO2 sensors, the increased construction of high-rise projects is expected to increase demand for advanced CO2 sensors, thereby fuelling the market growth.

One of the major factors expected to drive global demand for technologically advanced CO2 is the increased emission of hazardous gases from various industrial sectors. As a result, CO2 sensors are heavily used in air pollution measuring systems in order to effectively and efficiently measure and monitor the presence of CO2 in the atmosphere.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During and after the COVID-19 era, there has been a positive impact on market growth. The expansion of the global construction market is significantly driving the growth of the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market; though factors such as the complexity of advanced CO2 sensor operations may impede the market growth. To learn more about the key market drivers and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors industry.

Various businesses are emphasizing organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and other items such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies observed in the market included acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. These activities have enabled market participants to grow their business and customer base. With rising demand in the global market, market players in the advanced carbon dioxide sensors market are expected to benefit from lucrative growth opportunities in the future.

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market: Segmentation Analysis

With its stability, extended life duration, high humidity, and dirt resistance, the NDIR CO2 sensor is predicted to account for the biggest market share during the projection period. NDIR CO2 sensors, on the other hand, have the disadvantage of being large and expensive. Some of the NDIR CO2 sensors' measurement errors include changes in the system's infrared energy level, light scattering from particulars, and thermal drift. Despite this, the product's economic potential stems from the fact that it is easy to use and has a simple construction.

Building automation is predicted to boost market expansion due to an increase in automation, which has resulted in an increase in infrastructure, according to the end-use industry. Various indoor pollutants comprising volatile organic compounds, such as paints, chemical uses, and others, have evolved as a result of the real estate industry's growth. Despite the fact that CO2 is not a pollutant, it has an effect on humans, making them drowsy and sleepy. Advanced co2 sensors, which aid in air purification and optimum ventilation, are employed to address the aforementioned concern. Furthermore, the industrial sector's usage of improved CO2 sensors to manage pollution and detect CO2 emissions will help to increase the market's reach.

Regional Dominance:

During the forecast period, North America will account for the majority of market growth. The United States is one of the most important markets in North America for advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors. The increasing applications of advanced CO2 sensors will aid the growth of the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market in North America during the forecast period.

Continuous growth in the global construction market is expected to drive the growth of the global advanced carbon dioxide sensors market. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow due to an increase in demand for advanced Co2 sensors, which are used underwater to measure and track carbon dioxide levels and other gases present in water bodies.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 12.04 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.01% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Amphenol Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Balluff GmbH, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International, Sick AG, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Vaisala Oyj, Veris Industries LLC (Schneider Electric), and Others Key Segment By Product, Connectivity, End Use Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) CO2 Sensors

Chemical CO2 Sensors

By Connectivity

Wired CO2 Sensors

Wireless CO2 Sensors

By End Use Industry

Healthcare

Automotive

Petrochemical

Building Automation

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



