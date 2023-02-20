US$ 74.7 Billion Advanced Packaging Market Size 2023 | CAGR Of 11.2% by 2028
Advanced Packaging Driven by the escalating demand for consumer electronics, including wearables, desktops, smartphones, laptops, miniaturized devices, etc.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study "Advanced Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global advanced packaging market Share. The global advanced packaging market size reached US$ 37.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 74.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during 2023-2028.
Advanced packaging refers to the interconnection and aggregation of components that enclose metallic parts and devices, including wafers, logic units, memory, etc., to protect them from physical damage and corrosion during the final procedure of semiconductor manufacturing. It encompasses 2.5D, 3D-IC, system-in, and fan-out-wafer-level-package as a combination of numerous techniques. Advanced packaging methods are utilized after determining several parameters, such as power consumption, operating conditions, measurable size, costs, etc. They ensure lower power consumption, provide better chip connectivity, shield silicon chips from mechanical stresses or vibrations, etc. As a result, these methods are extensively used in electronic gadgets and devices.
Advanced Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:
The escalating demand for consumer electronics, including wearables, desktops, smartphones, laptops, miniaturized devices, etc., is primarily augmenting the advanced packaging market. Furthermore, the increasing usage of this procedure by leading manufacturers to accomplish delicate patterning in wafers by reducing integrated circuit (IC) sizes in the semiconductor is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of nano-sized robotic surgery equipment and sophisticated wearable devices has encouraged companies to rely on advanced packaging techniques over conventional methods to promote system optimization, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing consumer inclination towards fan-out wafer-level packaging, owing to its benefits, such as superior thermal performance, easier packaging system, the acceptance of three-dimensional (3D) circuits, etc., is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, strategic collaborations among key market players to enhance product efficacy and the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep learning to combine processing elements and memories via high-speed interconnect are expected to fuel the advanced packaging market in the coming years.
Advanced Packaging Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• Amkor Technology Inc.
• Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.
• Analog Devices Inc.
• Brewer Science
• ChipMOS Technologies Inc.
• Microchip Technology Inc.
• Powertech Technology Inc.
• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
• SÜSS MicroTec SE
• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
• Texas Instruments Incorporated and Universal Instruments Corporation (CBA Group Inc.).
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type and end use.
Breakup by Type:
• Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array
• Flip Chip CSP
• Wafer Level CSP
• 5D/3D
• Fan Out WLP
• Others
Breakup by End Use:
• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Healthcare
• Aerospace and Defense
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
• Porter's Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
