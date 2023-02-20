Submit Release
Energy Community Secretariat introduces Ukraine Energy Market Observatory 

On 15 February, the Energy Community Secretariat introduced the Ukraine Energy Market Observatory. 

The initiative aims at building trust in the Ukrainian institutions, and a predictable and transparent governance of the energy markets in line with the Energy Community acquis. The Ukraine Energy Market Observatory will focus on supporting Ukraine in its efforts to stay on the path of energy markets reform, and to advance the market integration into the European internal market, while recognising the need for immediate short term measures called by the war.

The Observatory is also a tool to further strengthen cooperation with the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Communal Services of Ukraine (NEURC), the key actor responsible for setting the rules of the electricity market in a transparent manner and in compliance with Energy Community Acquis on Ukraine’s path towards EU membership.

