Omega 3 Supplements Market Size Worth US$ 11.6 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 8%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Omega 3 Supplements Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global omega 3 supplements market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2023-2028.
Omega-3 fatty acids are necessary fats found naturally in foods like nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, kidney beans, flaxseed oil, leafy vegetables, fish, and vegetable oils. Their deficiency can lead to inflammation, dry and irritated skin and eyes, depression, and arthritis. Nowadays, there has been an escalating demand for over-the-counter (OTC) supplements that contain different forms of omega-3s, including free fatty acids, ethyl esters, phospholipids, and natural and re-esterified triglycerides, which help build and maintain a healthy body.
Market Trends
The market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of omega-3 deficiency among individuals. In addition, the growing consumer inclination toward dietary supplements due to the increasing health conditions caused by stress, aging, sedentary lifestyles, and other hereditary factors are contributing to market growth. Moreover, omega-3 is essential for improving cardiovascular health and communication between brain cells. This, coupled with the increasing prevalence of heart diseases and the rising awareness regarding cognitive health, is augmenting the market growth. Besides this, omega-3 fatty acid supplements are widely adopted by individuals in their daily diet as they assist in keeping the lining of the arteries smooth and free from damage, decreasing the risk of blood clots, and lowering triglyceride levels. Furthermore, manufacturers are offering sustainably sourced plant-based variants to cater to the dietary requirements of omega-3 among the vegan population, which is also creating a positive market outlook across the globe.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
1-800-Flowers.com Inc.
Aker BioMarine ASA
Carlson Labs
Green Pasture Products LLC
KD Pharma Group
Natrol LLC
Nordic Naturals Inc
Now Foods
NutriGold Inc.
OmegaBrite
Optimum Nutrition Inc.
Pharma Nord
The Bountiful Company.
Breakup by Source:
Fish Oil
Krill Oil
Algae Oil
Others
Breakup by Form:
Tablets
Capsules
Soft Gels
Others
Breakup by Functionality:
Cardiovascular Health
Brain, Nervous System and Mental Health
Eye Diseases
Diabetes
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
OTC
Prescribed
Breakup by End User:
Adults
Geriatric
Pregnant Women
Children
Infants
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
