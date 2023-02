Large Vintage Persian Mashad Rug Signed “Saber” 19 ft 3 in x 13 ft (5.87 m x 3.96 m) Large Antique Khorassan Persian Signed Rug 19 ft 9 in x 12 ft (6.02 m x 3.66 m) Large Antique Chinese Art Deco Rug 17 ft 4 in x 12 ft 2 in (5.28 m x 3.71 m) 16th Century Or Earlier Spanish Silk Brocade 7 ft 3 in x 6 ft (2.20 m x 1.82 m) Nazmiyal Auctions

Persian Mashad Rugs, Spanish Brocades, and More Available at Nazmiyal Auctions This February

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nazmiyal Auctions ' upcoming Fine & Decorative Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug Auction will present nearly 200 lots of quality rugs, carpets, and weavings. Live bidding will begin at 11:00 AM EST on February 26, 2023. The full catalog is available on Nazmiyal Auctions.Leading this sale is a large vintage Persian Mashad rug woven in rich shades of cream and burgundy (lot #8029; estimate: USD 30,000 – $40,000). Made in the modern-day Iranian province of Khorassan, Mashad rugs are known for their large size, elaborate medallions, and high-quality wool. This choice of material yields a soft, durable carpet that can easily cover a room. The available Mashad rug features an allover floral pattern with a small red and blue medallion at the center. Richly detailed borders surround the composition.Another notable Persian rug available in this auction is a large antique Khorassan piece that measures nearly 20 feet by 12 feet (lot #8084; estimate: $20,000 – $30,000). It dates back to circa 1900. The Khorassan region encompasses many different rugmaking hubs, including Mashad and Doroksh. It boasts a long history of quality luxury weaving. The offered Khorassan carpet features a busy allover pattern anchored by symmetry and differently-sized design elements. A line of white-edged cross shapes anchor the middle of the rug, while wheat-shaped fronds, tiny flowers, and branching patterns cascade toward each end. This rug uses shades of red, yellow, and navy blue against a dark background, to great effect.Chinese rugs and carpets are particularly highlighted in this sale, including a large antique Chinese Art Deco rug from circa 1920 (lot #8037; estimate: $6,000 – $9,000). Like many rugs from the Art Deco era, this example embraces asymmetry, dark colors, and a simple design. However, it still responds to many traditional motifs in Chinese rugmaking. Branching cherry trees, hanging lanterns, elevated riverside houses, and a subtle geometric border set this carpet apart.European rug collectors can consider a 16th-century or earlier Spanish silk brocade (lot #8108; estimate: $5,000 – $10,000) and a selection of Scandinavian carpets. The offered Spanish brocade uses a muted yellow background to showcase a repeated pattern of birds, flowers, and arabesques. Items from the workshop of Märta Måås-Fjetterström and modern Swedish pieces are available as well.The upcoming sale includes several additional lots of note:- Antique Arts and Crafts Turkish Oushak rug (lot #8140; estimate: $20,000 – $30,000)- Antique Mongolian dragon design rug (lot #8038; estimate: $10,000 – $15,000)- Antique Caucasian Kazak rug (lot #8101; estimate: $8,000 – $12,000)- Rare 19th-century Chinese silk ceremonial robe (lot #8079; estimate: $3,000 – $5,000)- 17th-century antique European coat of arms textile (lot #8082; estimate: $2,000 – $4,000)Founded in 1980, Nazmiyal offers one of the largest carpet collections in New York City. Nazmiyal maintains a Manhattan gallery while offering several carpet and rug sales each year. Nazmiyal Auctions' staff has expertise in vintage rugs, contemporary carpets, and everything in between.Nazmiyal Auctions' upcoming Fine & Decorative Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug Auction will begin at 11:00 AM EST on February 26, 2023. To browse the complete catalog and register to place a bid, visit Nazmiyal Auctions