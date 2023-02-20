Persian Mashad Rugs, Spanish Brocades, and More Available at Nazmiyal Auctions This February
Persian Mashad Rugs, Spanish Brocades, and More Available at Nazmiyal Auctions This FebruaryNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nazmiyal Auctions’ upcoming Fine & Decorative Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug Auction will present nearly 200 lots of quality rugs, carpets, and weavings. Live bidding will begin at 11:00 AM EST on February 26, 2023. The full catalog is available on Nazmiyal Auctions.
Leading this sale is a large vintage Persian Mashad rug woven in rich shades of cream and burgundy (lot #8029; estimate: USD 30,000 – $40,000). Made in the modern-day Iranian province of Khorassan, Mashad rugs are known for their large size, elaborate medallions, and high-quality wool. This choice of material yields a soft, durable carpet that can easily cover a room. The available Mashad rug features an allover floral pattern with a small red and blue medallion at the center. Richly detailed borders surround the composition.
Another notable Persian rug available in this auction is a large antique Khorassan piece that measures nearly 20 feet by 12 feet (lot #8084; estimate: $20,000 – $30,000). It dates back to circa 1900. The Khorassan region encompasses many different rugmaking hubs, including Mashad and Doroksh. It boasts a long history of quality luxury weaving. The offered Khorassan carpet features a busy allover pattern anchored by symmetry and differently-sized design elements. A line of white-edged cross shapes anchor the middle of the rug, while wheat-shaped fronds, tiny flowers, and branching patterns cascade toward each end. This rug uses shades of red, yellow, and navy blue against a dark background, to great effect.
Chinese rugs and carpets are particularly highlighted in this sale, including a large antique Chinese Art Deco rug from circa 1920 (lot #8037; estimate: $6,000 – $9,000). Like many rugs from the Art Deco era, this example embraces asymmetry, dark colors, and a simple design. However, it still responds to many traditional motifs in Chinese rugmaking. Branching cherry trees, hanging lanterns, elevated riverside houses, and a subtle geometric border set this carpet apart.
European rug collectors can consider a 16th-century or earlier Spanish silk brocade (lot #8108; estimate: $5,000 – $10,000) and a selection of Scandinavian carpets. The offered Spanish brocade uses a muted yellow background to showcase a repeated pattern of birds, flowers, and arabesques. Items from the workshop of Märta Måås-Fjetterström and modern Swedish pieces are available as well.
The upcoming sale includes several additional lots of note:
- Antique Arts and Crafts Turkish Oushak rug (lot #8140; estimate: $20,000 – $30,000)
- Antique Mongolian dragon design rug (lot #8038; estimate: $10,000 – $15,000)
- Antique Caucasian Kazak rug (lot #8101; estimate: $8,000 – $12,000)
- Rare 19th-century Chinese silk ceremonial robe (lot #8079; estimate: $3,000 – $5,000)
- 17th-century antique European coat of arms textile (lot #8082; estimate: $2,000 – $4,000)
Founded in 1980, Nazmiyal offers one of the largest carpet collections in New York City. Nazmiyal maintains a Manhattan gallery while offering several carpet and rug sales each year. Nazmiyal Auctions’ staff has expertise in vintage rugs, contemporary carpets, and everything in between.
Nazmiyal Auctions’ upcoming Fine & Decorative Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug Auction will begin at 11:00 AM EST on February 26, 2023. To browse the complete catalog and register to place a bid, visit Nazmiyal Auctions.
