Growing Demand of Fiberglass Doors Market to Generate $30.2 Billion Forecast by 2031

The global fiberglass doors market is projected to reach $30.2 billion, At a CAGR of 9.3% forecast by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fiberglass Doors Market refers to the global market for doors made of fiberglass, which is a composite material consisting of glass fibers embedded in a polymer matrix. Fiberglass doors are becoming increasingly popular in the construction industry due to their strength, durability, and energy efficiency.

The global fiberglass doors market size was valued at $12.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $30.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

One of the key drivers of the fiberglass doors market is the increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient building materials. Fiberglass doors offer high levels of insulation, which can help reduce energy costs and improve the overall energy efficiency of a building. Additionally, fiberglass doors are resistant to warping, cracking, and rotting, which means they require less maintenance than traditional wood or metal doors.

Leading market players in the global Fiberglass Doors Market include:

Assa Abloy AB, Bayer Built Inc., ETO DOORS, Fibertec, GlassCraft, JELD-WEN, Kohltech, Masonite, Master Grain, Milgard Manufacturing, LLC, Pella, PLASTPRO, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Steves & Sons, Taylor Entrance Systems, Therma-Tru Doors, Trinity Glass International, Inc.

Another factor driving the growth of the fiberglass doors market is the increasing use of fiberglass in the construction industry as a whole. The use of composites, such as fiberglass, in construction is growing due to their lightweight, strong, and durable nature, and the ability to customize the material to meet specific design and performance requirements.

The fiberglass doors market is segmented by product type, application, and end-use industry. Product types include hinged doors, sliding doors, and French doors, among others. Applications for fiberglass doors include residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. End-use industries include construction, renovation, and remodeling.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Fiberglass Doors market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Fiberglass Doors market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

