Automotive Cables Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Cables Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive cables global market. As per TBRC’s automotive cables market forecast, the global automotive cables market is expected to grow to $7.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The increasing demand for automobiles promotes the growth of the automotive cable market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive cables market share. Major players in the automotive cables market include Sumitomo Corporation, Coficab Tunisie SA, Leoni, Delphi Automotive PLC., General Cable, Furukawa Electric, Lear Corporation.

The companies in the automotive cables global market are investing in the substitution of copper with aluminum in battery cables to save manufacturing costs and reduce weight. Aluminum used is one-third the weight of copper and is less expensive than copper. The replacement holds no significant difference in the performance of the cable. Following the trend in October 2021, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, a Japan-based automotive component manufacturer, adopted the use of aluminum electrical wire to reduce the weight of automobiles and enhance their environmental performance.

By Product Type: Copper Core, Aluminum Core, Other Product Types

By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

By Application: Automotive Primary Wire and Battery Cable, Brake Cable, Trailer Cable, Car Speaker Wire, Fusible Link Wire

By Geography: The automotive cables global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive cables are defined as flexibles used for data transmission and electrical connections in automobiles that are made of aluminum alloy to reduce the weight of the cables in an automobile. Automotive cables are used in lighting, in instrumental panel circuits in automobiles. Automotive cables are used as battery cables, multimedia, coaxial cables, multi-core screened cables, and sheathed ABS Sensor cables.

The Automotive Cables Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive cables market size, drivers and trends, automotive cables market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and automotive cables global market growth across geographies. The automotive cables market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

