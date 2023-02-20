Bad Weather, Snowfall: FAR Planes Deliver Emergency Aid to Affected Populations

MOROCCO, February 20 - Planes of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) began, Saturday at the Mohammed V International Airport of Casablanca, the operation to deliver emergency aid to populations affected by bad weather and snowfall.

In this context, it was proceeded, early in the morning, to the mobilization of teams under the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity and the Royal Armed Forces who work in coordination with the departments concerned and local authorities to meet the needs of the affected areas in the provinces of Zagora, Ouarzazat and Taroudant.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, had given His High Instructions to the various departments concerned, to coordinate all the means to be mobilized and provide the necessary assistance and aid to the affected populations.

In a statement to M24, MAP's news channel, Abdellah Omar Moussa, head of the medical-humanitarian pole of the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity stressed that this operation consists of delivering humanitarian aid to target areas.

This operation has a special and exceptional character insofar as it comes after the heavy snowfall and the considerable drop in temperatures forcing people in some areas to live in difficult conditions, which requires the Foundation to be close to these populations and interact quickly with their needs, he added.

He added that these conditions have led the Foundation to undertake this operation which includes, in addition to food support, social backing and medical services for the benefit of the population, noting that the Foundation has mobilized all its teams (social workers, doctors and specialized executives).

Moussa stressed that this operation reflects the Foundation’s commitment and its ongoing interaction with the High Directions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, on the assistance of the population in conditions requiring support.

This operation, carried out by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity through an airlift ensuring the delivery of these aids, aims to intervene as close as possible with the population especially in mountainous douars and remote areas through emergency humanitarian aid that consists of food and blankets, in addition to adequate social support and proximity medical care, he explained.

In addition to the mobilization of the Royal Armed Forces’ planes for this purpose from the Mohammed V airport of Casablanca, helicopters will be deployed to reach the remote areas.

MAP:18 February 2023